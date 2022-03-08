Wave of Leaks From Asia Responsible for 'Mac Studio,' iPad Air 5, and iPhone SE 3 Details Ahead of 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Sources based in Asia appear to be the origin of many of the last-minute rumors purportedly related to today's "Peek Performance" Apple event, MacRumors has found.



On the Korean blog Naver, the user "yeux1122" has shared a large number of insights about the devices expected to be announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" event later today, including rumors about the "Mac Studio" desktop computer, the fifth-generation iPad Air, and third-generation iPhone SE. The account appears to be an aggregator of rumors from industry and supply chain sources rather than an original source itself, but a plethora of posts from recent days seems to coincide with rumors presented elsewhere.

Last week, the account shared information about the "Mac Studio," sourced from Weibo (machine translation):

In addition to the new Mac mini and Mac Pro, Apple is said to be working on an all-new Mac studio computer. The new Mac Studio is primarily based on the Mac mini, but with more powerful hardware. Apple is working on two versions of the Mac Studio: the same M1 Max chip as the 2021 MacBook Pro, and an upgraded version of the Apple Silicon chip that is more powerful than the current M1 Max chip. The internal code name of the new Mac Studio appears to be J375. The name Mac Studio may change, but it represents a new category for professional users between Mac mini and Mac Pro. The branding also coincides with the Apple Studio Display, which Apple says will make up the perfect combination for professional work.

Last week, 9to5Mac touted the exclusive information that Apple was working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a hybrid between the Mac Pro and the Mac mini.

9to5Mac said that the device will sit "in addition" to the rumored ‌Mac mini‌ and ‌Mac Pro‌, but primarily be based on the ‌Mac mini‌. It will apparently feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development. One machine will use the same M1 Max chip introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models, while the other will use an Apple silicon chip that's more powerful than the ‌M1 Max‌.

9to5Mac said that the Mac Studio is known internally by the codename J375, and while the naming could potentially change, it is aimed at professional users and will be sold alongside a 7K "Apple Studio Display" that Apple also has in the works.

Earlier today, the Naver account posted about the fifth-generation iPad Air, claiming that it would feature the M1 chip. Shortly after, 9to5Mac also said that it had exclusively learned that the iPad Air will feature the M1 chip.

9to5Mac did not specify the origin of its exclusive information about the Mac Studio and the fifth-generation iPad Air, but it appears that there is a fairly consistent wave of last-minute rumors coming from Asia related to Apple's expected announcements today.

The "yeux1122" Naver account also shared information about the third-generation iPhone SE earlier today, claiming that it will feature MagSafe, Ceramic Shield, and significantly better battery life. Beyond the posts on this account, MacRumors is also seeing other unverified reports originating in Asia that claim the fifth-generation iPad Air will feature the M1 chip, which lines up with these other reports.

The "yeux1122" account emerged last year when it claimed Apple was planning to launch a new iPad mini model with an 8.7-inch display and a chassis that has an increased width and reduced height compared to the fifth-generation iPad mini in the second half of 2021. While the display size claim was inaccurate, with the sixth-generation iPad mini actually featuring an 8.3-inch display, the chassis rumor and launch timeframe proved to be correct.

The account has since claimed that Apple's "iPhone 14" and "iPhone 14 Max" models will feature the same sized bezels as the iPhone 13 lineup, while the "iPhone 14 Pro" and "iPhone 14 Pro Max" will feature 8GB of RAM.

It won't be long before we know exactly what Apple has in store at its "Peek Performance" event, which will start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time today‌. We will have in-depth coverage here at MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.