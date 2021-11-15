Apple Adds 120Hz Scrolling for New MacBook Pro Models in Latest Safari Technology Preview Release

by

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016, and today's update adds 120Hz Safari scrolling on displays that support 120Hz refresh rates.

Safari Technology Preview Feature
The addition of 120Hz scrolling addresses a Safari issue that new MacBook Pro owners have been complaining about since the update was released. As many MacRumors readers have noticed, the current version of Safari appears to be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate despite the fact that the new machines support refresh rates up to 120Hz. "Updated smooth scroll animations to run at 120Hz on 120Hz displays," reads Apple's release notes for the update.

There have been multiple complaints about Safari's stuttering, janky scrolling on the 120Hz MacBook Pro models due to its frame rate limitations, which Apple appears to be addressing in the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update.

Apple designed the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari, so after the 120Hz refresh rate update has been thoroughly tested with this browser, we should see it come to the main Safari release.

The ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

Tag: Safari

Top Rated Comments

Rafterman Avatar
Rafterman
15 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
You think that would have made the Safari release that went out on the new Macbooks.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ipacers Avatar
ipacers
9 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Seems like this is just for the built-in screens of the new MacBook Pros. I have an external 120Hz display and this doesn't seem to change anything for Safari. Other parts of the system are definitely at 120Hz but not Safari.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sideshowuniqueuser Avatar
sideshowuniqueuser
4 minutes ago at 02:12 pm

i know its not exactly the topic here,but i fear macOS will get worse and worse..while getting better hardware lol.the force of mac and iphones has never really been the hw so much ,relying on an incredible software .now idk how good macOS is anymore,and how it'll be in the upcoming years.

i mean monterey techincally isnt that big of an upgrade compared to big sur so bugs shouldnt be that bad...they shoul not
Yes, the software devision needs a management clean out, they have been incompetent for years now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
shenfrey Avatar
shenfrey
4 minutes ago at 02:12 pm

crap,you sure ?
100%. Unless there is some kind of toggle we need to enable to get it working.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

