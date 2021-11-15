Apple Adds 120Hz Scrolling for New MacBook Pro Models in Latest Safari Technology Preview Release
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016, and today's update adds 120Hz Safari scrolling on displays that support 120Hz refresh rates.
The addition of 120Hz scrolling addresses a Safari issue that new MacBook Pro owners have been complaining about since the update was released. As many MacRumors readers have noticed, the current version of Safari appears to be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate despite the fact that the new machines support refresh rates up to 120Hz. "Updated smooth scroll animations to run at 120Hz on 120Hz displays," reads Apple's release notes for the update.
There have been multiple complaints about Safari's stuttering, janky scrolling on the 120Hz MacBook Pro models due to its frame rate limitations, which Apple appears to be addressing in the Safari Technology Preview update.
Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari, so after the 120Hz refresh rate update has been thoroughly tested with this browser, we should see it come to the main Safari release.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
Related Stories
Friday November 12, 2021 3:13 am PST by Sami Fathi
Last week, an iPhone X modified with a USB-C port was listed on eBay as "the world's first USB-C iPhone," and now, a few days after intense bidding, the USB-C iPhone has been sold for $86,001.
The iPhone was modified by Ken Pillonel, a robotics student who shared a video explaining how he did it. Since the video was posted on November 1, it's garnered over 600,000 views and has been widely...
Apple will release second-generation AirPods Pro in the third quarter of 2022, according to a new rumor allegedly based on supply chain sources.
AirPods Pro 2 mockup based on rumors Apple is developing second-generation AirPods Pro to follow the AirPods 3, with the new high-end earbuds set to come out in 2022, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and respected Apple...
Pre-holiday discounts on Apple's AirPods lineup have continued to appear in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and today we're highlighting some of the best ongoing deals you can find. Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, you can get this model for $189.99 on Amazon and Target, down from $249.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these...
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements.
Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
With Apple's latest high-end MacBook Pro being such a radical departure from the previous model, some users are now looking to the next-generation MacBook Air and what similar changes could be brought over to the company's smallest and lightest laptop.
Rumors already abound about the next-generation MacBook Air, providing a number of insights into Apple's plans for the new ultra-portable...
Top Rated Comments