Apple Adds 120Hz Scrolling for New MacBook Pro Models in Latest Safari Technology Preview Release

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016, and today's update adds 120Hz Safari scrolling on displays that support 120Hz refresh rates.



The addition of 120Hz scrolling addresses a Safari issue that new MacBook Pro owners have been complaining about since the update was released. As many MacRumors readers have noticed, the current version of Safari appears to be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate despite the fact that the new machines support refresh rates up to 120Hz. "Updated smooth scroll animations to run at 120Hz on 120Hz displays," reads Apple's release notes for the update.

There have been multiple complaints about Safari's stuttering, janky scrolling on the 120Hz MacBook Pro models due to its frame rate limitations, which Apple appears to be addressing in the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update.

Apple designed the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari, so after the 120Hz refresh rate update has been thoroughly tested with this browser, we should see it come to the main Safari release.

The ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.