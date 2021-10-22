First Real-World Photos and Video of New MacBook Pro Models Begin to Surface

Apple unveiled new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models earlier this week, and the first real-world photos of the notebooks have surfaced.
YouTube creator Luke Miani tweeted the above photo of the 14-inch MacBook Pro next to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, providing a real-world look at the notch at the top of the display, all-black keyboard design, and more. As noted by Miani, the photo was shared by a Reddit user in the MacBook Pro subreddit.
A video of the 14-inch MacBook Pro was also shared on Reddit. The video was later deleted, but it has been re-uploaded to YouTube.
In addition, there is a press photo of Apple CEO Tim Cook next to what appears to be the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, revealing its slightly thicker chassis.
The new MacBook Pro models have been available to order since Monday and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model.
A new video posted to YouTube today offers viewers perhaps the best real-world look yet at Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Update: The video has been removed.
The eight-minute video, narrated in Vietnamese, shows the new MacBook Pro's display notch, thinner bezels, full-size keyboard, and additional ports in close-up, as well as the thicker design, all of which are compared side by...
Apple today announced completely redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that in the case of the 16-inch model is unsurprisingly thicker and heavier than the previous generation.
Apple announced a new 14-inch model that replaced the high-end Intel 13-inch MacBook Pros. Given the larger screen, it's not fair to compare the two models. What is fair game, however, is to take a look at ...
Saturday October 23, 2021 3:46 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Ahead of an official launch later this week, new images sent to MacRumors show the new 14-inch MacBook Pro on display at an Apple Authorized Reseller, offering us an even closer look at Apple's entirely revamped MacBook Pro.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were by far two of the most highly anticipated and talked about Apple product releases of the entire year. Now that Apple has...
Apple today announced new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips, and the new machines come with higher than expected price tags. The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. There are upgrades available for the chip, SSD, and memory upgrades depending on the model.
A fully maxed 16-inch MacBook Pro tops out at...
The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is set to be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt."
The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due...
Thursday October 21, 2021 7:34 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Shipments of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are now "Preparing to Ship" for some customers ahead of when the first delivery is expected to arrive at customers next week.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro became available for pre-order earlier this week and it quickly became clear demand for the new laptops is high. Shortly after pre-orders opened, estimated shipments dates...
Amazon has introduced its first ever discount on the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro. You can get the 8-Core M1 Pro 512GB model for $1,949.99, down from $1,999.00. This $50 sale is the first time we're tracking a deal on the 14-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon, and the second overall deal following offers from Expercom.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make...
Apple unveiled new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models earlier this week, and we've since confirmed some additional details about the notebooks.
16-inch MacBook Pro models configured with the M1 Max chip feature a new High Power Mode to maximize performance for intensive, sustained workloads, according to Apple. High Power Mode is not available on other models.
Like the Pro Display XDR,...
While all MacBook Pro models released in the last five years featured only two to four Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, that changed this week with the introduction of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
Following years of complaints about a lack of ports, both sizes of the new MacBook Pro feature several ports that Apple had removed in 2016, including an HDMI ...
Apple today announced that 14-inch MacBook Pro pricing will start at $1,999 ($1,849 for education), while the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will start at $2,499 ($2,299 for education). The new MacBook Pro models were revealed during today's Apple event, and are powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.
The new models feature Liquid Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, HDMI ports and SDXC card...
