First Real-World Photos and Video of New MacBook Pro Models Begin to Surface

by

Apple unveiled new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models earlier this week, and the first real-world photos of the notebooks have surfaced.

14 inch macbook pro real photo
YouTube creator Luke Miani tweeted the above photo of the 14-inch MacBook Pro next to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, providing a real-world look at the notch at the top of the display, all-black keyboard design, and more. As noted by Miani, the photo was shared by a Reddit user in the MacBook Pro subreddit.

A video of the 14-inch MacBook Pro was also shared on Reddit. The video was later deleted, but it has been re-uploaded to YouTube.


In addition, there is a press photo of Apple CEO Tim Cook next to what appears to be the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, revealing its slightly thicker chassis.

tim cook macbook pro
The new MacBook Pro models have been available to order since Monday and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model.

