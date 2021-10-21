T-Mobile Will Pay Off Your Current Phone Up to $1,000 If You Switch
T-Mobile today announced that, starting October 22, it will pay off a qualifying customer's remaining eligible smartphone payments up to $1,000 via virtual prepaid MasterCard when they switch to the carrier in the United States.
The limited time offer is designed to allow customers to switch from their current carrier to T-Mobile and continue using their existing smartphone without cost. T-Mobile has more details available on its website, including instructions for customers looking to switch from Verizon, AT&T, U.S. Cellular, and select other carriers.
The steps on T-Mobile's website include verifying your smartphone is an eligible device, submitting screenshot proof of your current device payment plan balance, ordering a T-Mobile SIM card and choosing a plan, and submitting a rebate claim. The prepaid MasterCard can then be used to pay off the remaining device balance at your previous carrier.
Fine print indicates that a credit check and an eligible T-Mobile plan is required. The smartphone must be unlocked before being ported in to T-Mobile.
