T-Mobile Will Pay Off Your Current Phone Up to $1,000 If You Switch

by

T-Mobile today announced that, starting October 22, it will pay off a qualifying customer's remaining eligible smartphone payments up to $1,000 via virtual prepaid MasterCard when they switch to the carrier in the United States.

iphone se black
The limited time offer is designed to allow customers to switch from their current carrier to T-Mobile and continue using their existing smartphone without cost. T-Mobile has more details available on its website, including instructions for customers looking to switch from Verizon, AT&T, U.S. Cellular, and select other carriers.

The steps on T-Mobile's website include verifying your smartphone is an eligible device, submitting screenshot proof of your current device payment plan balance, ordering a T-Mobile SIM card and choosing a plan, and submitting a rebate claim. The prepaid MasterCard can then be used to pay off the remaining device balance at your previous carrier.

Fine print indicates that a credit check and an eligible T-Mobile plan is required. The smartphone must be unlocked before being ported in to T-Mobile.

Top Rated Comments

noone Avatar
noone
1 day ago at 08:51 am
And they'll give you free identity theft protection when they get hacked! Again.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roncron Avatar
roncron
1 day ago at 09:01 am
Doesn’t help people who bought their phones outright. I guess T-Mobile just wants customers who like financing things.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gomichaelgo Avatar
gomichaelgo
23 hours ago at 09:24 am

If you bought your phone outright, you have no outstanding balance for them to pay, so I don't get your complaint. The point is they are trying to remove a potential barrier from people switching ("I'd like to switch, but then I'd have to pay off my phone balance, and I can't afford to right now").
The point they are making is that if I were to pay $1000 upfront for my phone vs someone who chose to pay over time gets rewarded by having the remaining phone paid for by T-Mobile. By not putting myself in debt, or saving up before making purchases I don't get the same reward. This is the complaint.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H2SO4 Avatar
H2SO4
23 hours ago at 09:45 am

Doesn’t help people who bought their phones outright. I guess T-Mobile just wants customers who like financing things.
So they offer up to $1000 and there is still something to moan about?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WestonHarvey1 Avatar
WestonHarvey1
23 hours ago at 09:27 am

So, if you pay for your phone in full when you purchase it you are not rewarded.
Beware of a deal like this. It almost certainly means they're trying to switch you over from a vastly superior network and experience.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VolceOntra Avatar
VolceOntra
1 day ago at 09:00 am
Been with TMO for almost a decade now, it's been great in MD, CA, GA, SC, and MO. The worst was in parts of CA along the coast though.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

t mobile walmart

T-Mobile's Smartphones Coming to 2,300 Walmart Locations Across the U.S.

Monday September 13, 2021 1:19 pm PDT by
T-Mobile today announced that its T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile smartphones will soon be available in more than 2,300 Walmart locations across the United States, significantly expanding T-Mobile's footprint. T-Mobile devices will be listed on Walmart.com, though customers will need to visit a Walmart store to make a purchase. The rollout follows the availability of T-Mobile devices in Best...
Read Full Article35 comments
tmobilelogo

T-Mobile CEO Apologizes for Data Breach, Shares Info on Future Security Plans

Friday August 27, 2021 1:03 pm PDT by
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert today penned a letter to T-Mobile customers apologizing for the recent data breach that impacted more than 50 million current, former, and prospective T-Mobile users. Data that included names, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates, social security numbers, driver's license and ID info, IMEI numbers, and IMSI numbers was stolen and has been offered for sale. "We...
Read Full Article87 comments
apple tv plus banner

T-Mobile Offering Free Year of Apple TV+ to Select Customers Starting Wednesday

Monday August 23, 2021 6:12 am PDT by
T-Mobile today announced that new and existing Magenta and Magenta MAX customers can receive 12 months of Apple TV+ for free starting this Wednesday, August 25 in the United States. T-Mobile has launched a promotional page with further details. The offer can even be redeemed by users who already pay for Apple TV+. Once you redeem the offer, your paid Apple TV+ subscription will pause and the ...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Carrier Pre Order Feature 2

Deals: A Look at the iPhone 13 Sales Offered by AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Best Buy, and More

Friday September 17, 2021 5:57 am PDT by
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders went live on Apple.com earlier today, and now you can also pre-order the newest Apple smartphones across many carriers and retailers in the United States. Carriers typically offer numerous deals and bonuses to ordering through them instead of Apple, and that's no different for the iPhone 13 launch. Note: MacRumors is an ...
Read Full Article87 comments
tmobilelogo

T-Mobile Says an Additional 5.3 Million Customer Accounts Were Compromised in Data Breach

Friday August 20, 2021 9:21 am PDT by
T-Mobile earlier this week shared details on a data breach where hackers gained access to the personal information of close to 50 million current, former, and prospective customers. At the time, T-Mobile said that data from 7.8 million current customers had been compromised, as well as information from 40 million former or potential customers. In an updated statement provided today, T-Mobile ...
Read Full Article109 comments
Apple Watch Series 7 Pink and Green Feature

Deals: Take Up to $200 Off Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 Models

Thursday October 21, 2021 8:12 am PDT by
Today we're tracking a few offers from carriers on cellular models of the new Apple Watch Series 7, which just launched last week. Many of the initial deals on these Series 7 models are still around today, from carriers like AT&T and Verizon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article21 comments
Apple Watch 7 Pre order deals 2

Deals: Carriers Introduce First Offers on Apple Watch Series 7

Friday October 8, 2021 5:23 am PDT by
Today, pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 began on Apple.com as well as on participating carrier websites. Similar to years past, the launch of a new Apple Watch is seeing a few solid day one discounts from carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile/Sprint. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article12 comments
iphone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 13 Models Support Dual eSIMs [Updated]

Tuesday September 14, 2021 2:20 pm PDT by
According to the technical specifications for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, all of the devices include dual eSIM support, which is a feature that's new to the iPhone lineup this year. Dual eSIM support means that the iPhone 13 models can use two eSIMs simultaneously rather than just one eSIM and one nano-SIM. Prior iPhone models like the iPhone 12...
Read Full Article88 comments
maxresdefault

You Can Now Test T-Mobile's Network Using an App and eSIM

Tuesday June 29, 2021 11:51 am PDT by
T-Mobile has made it easier than ever for iPhone owners contemplating a carrier switch to test out its network, adding eSIM support to its existing Test Drive Program. As noted by Light Reading (via The Verge), those who have an iPhone that supports eSIM can download the T-Mobile Network Test Drive app to try out the T-Mobile network, a feature that T-Mobile rolled out last week. T-Mobile ...
Read Full Article149 comments
tmobilelogo

T-Mobile's Security is 'Awful' Says Hacker Who Stole Data From 50 Million Customers

Thursday August 26, 2021 12:06 pm PDT by
T-Mobile recently suffered a significant data breach that saw sensitive data from more than 50 million current, prospective, and former customers stolen. John Binns, a 21-year-old American who lives in Turkey, told The Wall Street Journal that he is responsible for the attack. Binns said that he discovered an unprotected router in July after scanning T-Mobile's known internet addresses for...
Read Full Article93 comments