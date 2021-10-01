Office 2021 for Mac Available October 5 With New Collaborative Features

Microsoft today announced that Office 2021 for Mac will be released on October 5 with many new features. The suite of Office 2021 apps available on Mac includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, with the option for Outlook.



Office 2021 includes many of the collaboration features already available to Microsoft 365 subscribers, such as real-time co-authoring of documents and Microsoft Teams access for chatting and video calling with others. Microsoft outlined additional new features in a support document, including new inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics, ease-of-use features, and more.

The non-subscription version of Office Home and Student 2021 is priced at $149.99 in the United States and includes access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for personal use. There is also Office Home and Business 2021 for $249.99, which includes everything in Home and Student, plus Outlook and the rights to use the apps for business purposes.

The new versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and more can also be had with a Microsoft 365 subscription, with pricing set at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year for individuals and at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for families.

Office 2021 will be available on Microsoft.com and at retailers worldwide starting October 5. Microsoft said Office 2021 will be supported on the three most recent macOS releases, which presumably refers to macOS Monterey, macOS Big Sur, and macOS Catalina.