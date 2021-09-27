iPad Mini 6 Users Complain of 'Jelly Scrolling' Issue in Portrait Orientation
Now that new iPad mini 6 owners have had a couple of days with Apple's latest redesigned tablet, some users are noticing an issue being referred to as "jelly scroll" when viewing the screen in portrait mode.
The term refers to a noticeable effect when scrolling vertically through text-based content like a webpage or document, where each line of text appears to tilt down towards the left of the screen as it passes by. The effect makes it look as though one side of the display is responding faster than the other when a finger drags to scroll the page.
Several MacRumors readers have noted the issue, which seems to affect users to a variable degree. Some iPad mini 6 owners claim they noticed the effect despite being ignorant of similar reports in the wild, while others see it only after having been made aware that it was even a thing.
Moreover, some users, having seen it, claim to be unable to "unsee" it, after which it becomes irritating to witness and can even induce eye strain. The issue was first brought to wider attention in a tweet by The Verge's Dieter Bohn, who demonstrated the effect in a slo-mo video.
MacRumors
has independently confirmed that the effect can be seen by different people on the same sixth-generation iPad mini
unit. MacRumors
can also confirm that the issue was evident on all iPad mini 6 models on display in a local UK Apple Store
. The issue wasn't reproducible in landscape orientation when scrolling, indicating this is a vertical refresh issue.
It's currently unclear if this is a hardware issue affecting only a certain batch of iPad mini units, a more widespread hardware problem, or something that could be fixed with a software update. We've reached out to Apple for comment.
Top Stories
Apple's sixth-generation iPad mini is set to launch this Friday, and ahead of time, the device has started shipping to customers around the world. Track your iPad mini pre-order shipping status with others in the MacRumors forums.
The new iPad mini is essentially an iPad Air mini, as the two devices now share several features, including slimmer bezels, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button,...
Tuesday September 14, 2021 10:17 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced the sixth-generation iPad mini, featuring a massive redesign with a larger display, an embedded Touch ID sensor in the Power Button, improved performance, a USB-C port, and 5G.
The new iPad mini features a completely new design, dismissing the Home Button in favor of a full-screen design with an 8.3-inch display. The display features wide color, an antireflective...
Both the iPhone 13 and the new iPad mini are equipped with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip, but benchmark results reveal that the chip is downclocked to 2.9GHz in the iPad mini, compared to 3.2GHz in all iPhone 13 models. As to be expected, the downclocked chip appears to have a small 2-8% impact on the iPad mini's performance compared to iPhone 13 models. In early Geekbench 5 results, the...
Apple's embargo on reviews of the sixth-generation iPad mini has now lifted ahead of the first devices arriving with customers on Friday, giving the first hands-on looks at the company's much-anticipated refresh of its smallest tablet. In addition to our detailed review roundup, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new device. The key new features of the...
The sixth-generation iPad mini will feature an 8.38-inch display and could launch in October, according to a Japanese accessory listing spotted by Gizmodo Japan.
The now-removed Amazon Japan listing shows an Elecom glass screen protector for an all-screen 8.38-inch "small" iPad, presumed to be the upcoming sixth-generation iPad mini. This appears to be the most specific measurement for the...
Apple opened pre-orders for the iPad mini 6 right after last week's "California streaming" event, with first orders arriving this Friday, but anyone who is waiting for the reviews to come in before they order one will likely have a wait on their hands, as estimated delivery times for many variants have since slipped into November in the U.S. and select other countries.
For example, for a...
Apple is believed to be working on a completely new, Pro-style version of the iPad mini, according to recent reports.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, Apple is planning to launch a new iPad mini model with narrower screen bezels, with the company also testing a design that does away with the Home button.
However, it seems that this is more than a Pro-style redesign of...
Ahead of when the company is expected to reveal an updated iPad mini featuring an iPad Air-inspired redesign, Apple is out asking some existing iPad mini customers about whether the iPad mini's screen size is too big, too small, or whether it's "just right."
Apple often sends out surveys to customers. While they aren't always entirely indicative of the company's plans, it offers a glimpse...
In the wake of announcements for a new iPad mini and new iPad, Expercom has introduced the first cash discounts on these 2021 tablets. Expercom typically is the first Apple reseller to have solid discounts on its latest products, but shoppers should note estimated shipping times can stretch as far as six weeks.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and...
At today's "California Streaming" event, Apple introduced refreshed versions of the iPad mini and the low-cost iPad, which was something of a surprise as we were expecting new tablet announcements later in the year. Both the iPad mini 6 and the iPad 9 are available for pre-order starting today, with orders up and live following the conclusion of the event.
The iPad 9, which replaces the...
Top Rated Comments
It’s a shame since this would otherwise be a perfect device. Love my mini 5, I was tempted to pull the trigger on this one but glad I waited.