Apple to Fix Issue Preventing iPhone 13 Users From Unlocking With Apple Watch in Upcoming Software Update
Apple today said an issue preventing some iPhone 13 users from using the Unlock with Apple Watch feature will be fixed in an upcoming software update.
In a support document, Apple said affected users can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use their passcode to unlock their iPhone 13 until the software update is released. The feature, which is designed to let you unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask or ski goggles, can be toggled off in the Settings app under Face ID & Passcode.
Apple did not specify which software update will include a fix, nor did it provide a timeframe. The first beta of iOS 15.1 was released five days ago, but Apple could also choose to release a minor iOS 15.0.1 update with bug fixes.
As we reported, affected users might see an "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch" error message if they try to unlock their iPhone 13 while wearing a face mask, or they might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.
Friday September 24, 2021 9:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Several iPhone 13 users have taken to online forums and social media to report that after receiving their brand new iPhones, they're experiencing a bug preventing it from communicating with their Apple Watch, making what's supposed to be a seamless experience an annoyance. As outlined on Reddit, after receiving an iPhone 13, some customers cannot toggle on the "Unlock with Apple Watch"...
Top Rated Comments
Now....it's just different. More and more bugs, more and more features get delayed, and my drive to upgrade just isn't as strong as it once was. My 11PM still works like a champ, and, to be honest, the Pixel 4a takes such amazing photos that now the GF and I are talking about not upgrading until the holidays.
Again, I know I'm being Captain Obvious here and this is just me and my use case, I just think it's wise to wait until this is all ironed out.
As many have said, perhaps switching to every other year release cycles for iOS might not be the worst idea.
But in all seriousness. Why would you need to upgrade? I had the iPhone 3S, 4, 6S and 11. Probably upgrading again when the 15 or 16 arrives. Same with my Macs: still running the 2014 MacBook Pro, and about to upgrade to the M1X.
When you upgrade only once in while, the difference is amazing. It’s like Christmas. Upgrading each year feels like a waste of money. But to each his own. Also: gotta make the stock owners happy.
Don’t know if bugs are more prevalent now. Each OS becomes more complex and bloated though.