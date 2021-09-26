Apple to Fix Issue Preventing iPhone 13 Users From Unlocking With Apple Watch in Upcoming Software Update

by

Apple today said an issue preventing some iPhone 13 users from using the Unlock with Apple Watch feature will be fixed in an upcoming software update.

iphone 13 apple watch bug
In a support document, Apple said affected users can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use their passcode to unlock their iPhone 13 until the software update is released. The feature, which is designed to let you unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask or ski goggles, can be toggled off in the Settings app under Face ID & Passcode.

Apple did not specify which software update will include a fix, nor did it provide a timeframe. The first beta of iOS 15.1 was released five days ago, but Apple could also choose to release a minor iOS 15.0.1 update with bug fixes.

As we reported, affected users might see an "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch" error message if they try to unlock their iPhone 13 while wearing a face mask, or they might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

supergt
supergt
14 hours ago at 07:05 am
Apple: they will appreciate the features so much more after we break them temporarily.
Score: 38 Votes
contacos
contacos
14 hours ago at 07:00 am
Everything is „coming soon“ with Apple lately?
Score: 35 Votes
qgadrian
qgadrian
14 hours ago at 07:11 am
Didn’t they have a spare iPhone and Apple Watch to test this? I wonder why do they have a couple of months for “beta testing” and this happens
Score: 31 Votes
MathersMahmood
MathersMahmood
14 hours ago at 07:09 am
Plot twist: it's gonna be a feature for the 14S Pro Max
Score: 25 Votes
dantracht
dantracht
14 hours ago at 07:14 am
Now I get that this software is more complicated these days and I get it takes more to get it right. Nevertheless.....there was a time not too long ago when I HAD to have the latest iPhone on launch day. There was also a time not too long ago when the newest iOS was released, pretty much in full, a few days before the new iPhones were released.

Now....it's just different. More and more bugs, more and more features get delayed, and my drive to upgrade just isn't as strong as it once was. My 11PM still works like a champ, and, to be honest, the Pixel 4a takes such amazing photos that now the GF and I are talking about not upgrading until the holidays.

Again, I know I'm being Captain Obvious here and this is just me and my use case, I just think it's wise to wait until this is all ironed out.

As many have said, perhaps switching to every other year release cycles for iOS might not be the worst idea.
Score: 23 Votes
hagar
hagar
14 hours ago at 07:55 am

“the GF and I are talking about not upgrading until the holidays.”
Talk about a rollercoaster…

But in all seriousness. Why would you need to upgrade? I had the iPhone 3S, 4, 6S and 11. Probably upgrading again when the 15 or 16 arrives. Same with my Macs: still running the 2014 MacBook Pro, and about to upgrade to the M1X.

When you upgrade only once in while, the difference is amazing. It’s like Christmas. Upgrading each year feels like a waste of money. But to each his own. Also: gotta make the stock owners happy.

Don’t know if bugs are more prevalent now. Each OS becomes more complex and bloated though.
Score: 13 Votes
