Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Start at 128GB of Storage, Pro Models Will Have 1TB Option

by

Just two days ahead of Apple's annual iPhone event, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has outlined expected storage capacities for the iPhone 13 lineup.

In a research note with investment firm TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option for any models. Kuo added that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone.

The exact storage capacity breakdown is as follows, according to Kuo:

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB

For comparison:

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

  • 64GB
  • 128GB
  • 256GB

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB

Apple's event kicks off on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors will have full coverage of the announcements on our website and across our social platforms, including @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, so be sure to follow along.

Top Rated Comments

dantracht
dantracht
17 hours ago at 07:08 am
As has been said countless times, 128 should be the minimum across the board.

For me: 256 is the sweet spot.

For me: 256 is the sweet spot.
Score: 45 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PieTunes
PieTunes
16 hours ago at 07:35 am

1 TB iPhone whats the Price? Think about it 512GB is already $1,300...
My guess would be somewhere between $ARM and $LEG.
Score: 39 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ParaShot
ParaShot
17 hours ago at 07:10 am
YES! Finally! 128GB should be base model all the way!

Ps: Who in the crazy world needs a 1TB phone in their pocket?
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving
TheYayAreaLiving
17 hours ago at 07:08 am
Sweet! I’ll take the 1TB option, please. It looks like it’s pretty much confirmed at this point.

Most likely crossing the $1,600-$1,700 mark. o_O:eek:

Update: Last report before iPhone and Apple Watch is announce is out from the goat. Mr. Gurman.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2021-09-12/what-s-new-about-apple-aapl-iphone-13-and-apple-watch-series-7
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving
TheYayAreaLiving
17 hours ago at 07:11 am

YES! Finally! 128GB should be base model all the way!

Ps: Who in the crazy world needs a 1TB phone in their pocket?
If CSAM launches off, people will definitely need 1TB iPhone.

Glad, Apple is throwing that option out there.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Denzo
Denzo
16 hours ago at 07:30 am
Absolute apple fan here, but if my iPhone X has 256gb.. it's four years old now.. memory is so much cheaper now in 2021.. how Apple even sells a 64 or 128gb phone that now shoots 4k video with no memory card still perplexes me…
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

