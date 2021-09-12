Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Start at 128GB of Storage, Pro Models Will Have 1TB Option
Just two days ahead of Apple's annual iPhone event, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has outlined expected storage capacities for the iPhone 13 lineup.
In a research note with investment firm TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option for any models. Kuo added that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone.
The exact storage capacity breakdown is as follows, according to Kuo:
iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
For comparison:
iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple's event kicks off on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors will have full coverage of the announcements on our website and across our social platforms, including @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, so be sure to follow along.
Top Rated Comments
For me: 256 is the sweet spot.
Ps: Who in the crazy world needs a 1TB phone in their pocket?
Most likely crossing the $1,600-$1,700 mark. o_O:eek:
Update: Last report before iPhone and Apple Watch is announce is out from the goat. Mr. Gurman.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2021-09-12/what-s-new-about-apple-aapl-iphone-13-and-apple-watch-series-7
Glad, Apple is throwing that option out there.