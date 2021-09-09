Anker today opened up a new Gold Box sale on Amazon, taking up to 40 percent off select charging accessories for one day only. This includes portable chargers, car chargers, wireless chargers, USB-C cables, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Standouts from the sale include Anker's PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh Power Bank for $19.99 ($10 off), as well as the Qi-compatible PowerCore Wireless Power Bank for $25.19 ($10 off). All of the sales listed below have been applied automatically, so you won't need any coupon codes.

As a reminder, these discounts will disappear after today, so be sure to check them out soon if you're interested.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.