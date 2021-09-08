Leaker Details Last-Minute iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 Rumors

The leaker Max Weinbach has today shared a series of rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models, Apple Watch Series 7, and third-generation AirPods via his Twitter account @PineLeaks.



Weinbach's most notable ‌iPhone 13‌ rumors from his latest tweets are listed below:

No price rises for the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini will offer approximately one additional hour of battery life.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will feature an 18 to 20 percent larger battery compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Both the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro will continue to use the same battery components as last year, but offer batteries that are 10 percent larger.

The battery life of the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro may be worse than the ‌iPhone 13‌ due to the power consumption of the 120Hz-capable ProMotion display.

The ProMotion displays of the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will throttle to 60Hz when Low Power Mode is enabled.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will continue to offer exclusive features that the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro will not have.

The camera sensors across all models will be able to receive at least 15 percent more light, with the biggest increase on the Ultra Wide camera's sensor, with up to 40 percent more light.

"Cinematic" portrait video mode will use an electronic image stabilization (EIS) known as "Warp." This mode will attempt to keep the subject in the center of the frame, use optical image stabilization in a more "smooth" operating mode, and offer additional effects.

Night Mode will recognize when stars are in the frame and adjust settings accordingly. A new algorithm analyses structures, resharpens, and adjusts shadows. The color science of ‌Night Mode‌ will also be "visibly" improved.

According to Weinbach, Apple's third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will feature a charging case with a 20 percent larger battery compared to the second-generation ‌AirPods‌, but will offer wireless charging as standard. The batteries inside each individual AirPod will also be around the same size as previous models. The sound quality is said to be largely the same as the second-generation ‌AirPods‌, but with slightly improved bass and low-end.

Weinbach added that the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is set to see the Apple Watch's biggest improvement in battery life yet.

It is worth noting that Weinbach has a mixed to poor track record. Previous reports from Weinbach are littered with large numbers of claims that never panned out, such as the insistence that the iPhone 12 would feature a 120Hz display, bigger batteries, improved Face ID, and improved optical zoom. There have also been incorrect rumors about a native iPad Calculator app in iOS 13, iPhone displays that work under water, Dark Mode being delayed, and a HomePod launch in Austria and Italy within 2019, to name a few.

Last year, directly ahead of the iPhone 12 event, Weinbach issued a wave of detailed "leaks" about the iPhone 12 lineup that were similar to this thread. Virtually none of the rumors from the equivalent tweet thread last year came true. Despite these ultimately incorrect rumors, Weinbach correctly predicted that the ‌iPhone 12‌ would feature a new blue color option last year.

Weinbach has been vocal about what can be expected from the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, contributing to three detailed reports from over the last year. Indeed, many of the more popular rumors around the upcoming devices have come from Weinbach, such as astrophotography features, an always-on display, stronger MagSafe magnets, a matte black color option and a potential bronze color option, an anti-fingerprint coating, and reverse wireless charging. It is yet to be seen if his rumors will come to fruition this year at Apple's "California Streaming" special event on Tuesday, September 14.