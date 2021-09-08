Jon Prosser on iPhone 14: No Notch, No Camera Bump, Titanium Design, and More
While we're likely just six days away from Apple unveiling the iPhone 13 lineup at its confirmed September 14 event, leaker Jon Prosser has shared alleged details about next year's iPhone 14 on his Front Page Tech website.
Key features of the iPhone 14 based on Prosser's renders, which were created by Ian Zelbo:
- No notch, with a hole-punch front camera instead, in line with information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
- A thicker chassis allowing for no rear camera bump, with the lenses, LED flash, and LiDAR Scanner sitting flush with the rear glass
- A titanium frame
- Round volume buttons that look similar to those on older iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 models
- Redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with elongated mesh cutouts instead of individual holes on the bottom of the device
- Lightning connector remains on at least some iPhone 14 models
Prosser provided a closer look at the iPhone 14 renders on his YouTube channel:
Prosser said that while some aspects of the iPhone 14's design and dimensions could change between now and the device's likely release in September 2022, he is confident that the overall design will remain largely the same when mass production begins.
Prosser was recently accurate about Apple launching a colorful new iMac, and he revealed the design of the AirTag prior to its release, but he has been wrong about the launch timing and pricing of some other Apple products.
