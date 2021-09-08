Jon Prosser on iPhone 14: No Notch, No Camera Bump, Titanium Design, and More

While we're likely just six days away from Apple unveiling the iPhone 13 lineup at its confirmed September 14 event, leaker Jon Prosser has shared alleged details about next year's iPhone 14 on his Front Page Tech website.

iphone 14 render jon prosser
Key features of the iPhone 14 based on Prosser's renders, which were created by Ian Zelbo:

  • No notch, with a hole-punch front camera instead, in line with information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
  • A thicker chassis allowing for no rear camera bump, with the lenses, LED flash, and LiDAR Scanner sitting flush with the rear glass
  • A titanium frame
  • Round volume buttons that look similar to those on older iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 models
  • Redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with elongated mesh cutouts instead of individual holes on the bottom of the device
  • Lightning connector remains on at least some iPhone 14 models

Prosser provided a closer look at the iPhone 14 renders on his YouTube channel:


Prosser said that while some aspects of the iPhone 14's design and dimensions could change between now and the device's likely release in September 2022, he is confident that the overall design will remain largely the same when mass production begins.

Prosser was recently accurate about Apple launching a colorful new iMac, and he revealed the design of the AirTag prior to its release, but he has been wrong about the launch timing and pricing of some other Apple products.

Top Rated Comments

ck2875 Avatar
ck2875
4 hours ago at 08:25 am
I stopped reading at "Jon Prosser."
Score: 112 Votes (Like | Disagree)
keco185 Avatar
keco185
4 hours ago at 08:24 am
I don't expect most of that to come true but it sure would be cool if it did.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
4 hours ago at 08:30 am

Ok, nobody buy the 13 then
Right before iPhone 13 is about to be available, lol Tim is not going to be happy.

Who’s willing to wait till next year?



Attachment Image
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Patriks7 Avatar
Patriks7
4 hours ago at 08:30 am
Only one of these that is believable, is that it’ll be called iPhone 14.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
4 hours ago at 08:26 am
Why didn’t he mention that it will have ios 16?
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
4 hours ago at 08:26 am
Joe Rossignol Writing This Article:

Attachment Image
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
