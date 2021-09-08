Apple Teases iOS 15 Features Ahead of Sept 14 Apple Event

by

Ahead of next week's Apple event, Apple has begun teasing iPhone users about upcoming iOS 15 features using a notification from the Tips app.

ios 15 previewtips
"See what's coming in ‌iOS 15‌," reads the notification. "Learn about new features that will help you stay connected and find focus."

Tapping the notification takes users on a brief tour of upcoming features, including Voice Isolation, the new Shared With You section in apps, Safari Tab Groups, Live Text in Photos, systemwide translation, Focus mode, notification summaries, and augmented reality walking directions in Maps.

After viewing, the ‌iOS 15‌ preview is showcased in the Collections section of the Tips app, above a similar preview Apple pushed out prior to the release of iOS 14.

ios 15 preview tips 2
Apple is expected to launch ‌iOS 15‌ to the public this month, and new iPhone 13 units will likely ship with a pre-installed version of the operating system.

ios 15 preview tips 1
Historically, Apple has released new iOS versions about a week after its September event, but ‌iOS 14‌ was released one day after Apple's September 15 "Time Flies" event in 2020.

ios 15 preview tips
This year's "California Streaming" fall event is on September 14, which means if ‌iOS 14‌ is any indicator of the company's new release schedule, ‌iOS 15‌ could come out as early as Wednesday, September 15. For all the details on what to expect in ‌iOS 15‌, check out our dedicated roundup.

Top Rated Comments

LFC2020 Avatar
LFC2020
9 hours ago at 03:34 am
What’s there to tease? It’s basically iOS 14 all over again. ??
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
davidjschloss Avatar
davidjschloss
6 hours ago at 05:55 am
Apple: here’s a pop up notification to tell you about the new features in iOS 15, like how you can set Focus so you’re not interrupted by pop up notifications you didn’t ask for.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mr_jomo Avatar
mr_jomo
9 hours ago at 03:43 am

What’s there to tease? It’s basically iOS 14 all over again. ??
yeah, and additional "benefits" to Apple's users in the US initially exclusively (currently planned for "a later date" though ....) ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erinsarah Avatar
erinsarah
8 hours ago at 04:17 am

Are people that distracted that they need a focus mode and a summary of the crud in their feed once they're done being "focused"?
It’s a scientific fact that eleven Macrumors readers out of ten got to this article because they were distracted by a notification about it while they were trying to get work done, and now that they’ve read through the story they forgot what they were doing before they clicked. The other three users were in the bathroom.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
9 hours ago at 03:39 am
I hope the best feature is that iOS 15 doesn't thrash my battery daily like iOS 14 did.

So a bit of optimisation would be nice. Thanks Apple.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
9 hours ago at 03:40 am

What’s there to tease? It’s basically iOS 14 all over again. ??
As long as it's a more optimised version with a lot of spit and polish applied to the rough edges, then I am ok with that.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
