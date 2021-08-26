Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

by

Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The refreshed firmware has a version number of 1.0.291 and a build number of 1A291a, up from 1A287b.

AitTag New Firmware
There's no word on what new features the firmware might add, but firmware released back in June added anti-stalking enhancements.

There is no way to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌‌iPhone‌‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

You can check your current AirTag firmware version through the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.

Tag: AirTags Guide
Related Forum: AirTags

Top Rated Comments

gfurry Avatar
gfurry
1 day ago at 11:40 am
Anyone else annoyed by the lack of family sharing & overzealous stalking notifications for airtags? My kids complain they go off in class, & I can't find my other car keys because the airtag is my son's. We need family sharing now! This is just silly. The stalking features should be turned way down. How about 24 or 48 hours? If someone wants to stalk you they won't use airtags! It would also give you a little time to find your stolen items before the thieves are notified there is an airtag they need to destroy.
Score: 36 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RalfTheDog Avatar
RalfTheDog
1 day ago at 11:34 am
I think it is an update to allow the NSA to check the tags are not attached to devices containing child porn.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tobefirst Avatar
tobefirst
1 day ago at 12:10 pm
Family Sharing! Stat!
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AgentWalker Avatar
AgentWalker
1 day ago at 12:11 pm

Anyone else annoyed by the lack of family sharing & overzealous stalking notifications for airtags? My kids complain they go off in class, & I can't find my other car keys because the airtag is my son's. We need family sharing now! This is just silly. The stalking features should be turned way down. How about 24 or 48 hours? If someone wants to stalk you they won't use airtags! It would also give you a little time to find your stolen items before the thieves are notified there is an airtag they need to destroy.
??This??Is??Not??Meant??To??Track??People!!!????

don’t be upset if it’s not working the way you want if you’re using it outside of designed use!!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Böhme417 Avatar
Böhme417
1 day ago at 12:38 pm

??This??Is??Not??Meant??To??Track??People!!!????

don’t be upset if it’s not working the way you want if you’re using it outside of designed use!!
Where does it say they want to track people?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Böhme417 Avatar
Böhme417
1 day ago at 11:40 am
Ha. Mine never updated to the previous “new firmware.”
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airtag in hand

Apple Releases Revised AirTag Firmware Update

Wednesday June 23, 2021 10:16 am PDT by
Apple today released a new version of the 1.0.276 firmware designed for AirTags, which is a revision to the update that was made available in June. The new AirTags 1.0.276 firmware has a build number of 1A287b, while the old firmware had a build number of 1A276d. The 1.0.276 firmware that came out in June added anti-stalking security enhancements, and this new version likely just refines...
Read Full Article99 comments
Siri Remote 2 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for New Siri Remote

Tuesday August 17, 2021 12:34 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the Siri Remote designed for the new Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. The new firmware has an internal version number of 9M6772, while the prior firmware version was 9M6336. Note that this is not the firmware version that you see in the Apple TV Remote settings. There's no word on what's new with the Apple TV remote update, but it likely...
Read Full Article90 comments
f1618938547

Police Find Unexpected Use for Apple AirTags

Monday July 19, 2021 3:15 am PDT by
The utility of Apple's AirTag item trackers have started to be seen in law enforcement when locating stolen property, according to recent reports. As reported by GadgetLite, an AirTag user in Boston was able to recover their stolen property with the help of the police and Apple's small tracking device. Earlier this month, the user discovered that his bike had been stolen. Thankfully, he...
Read Full Article
AirPods Max Firmware Update 3e756

Apple Releases New '3E756' AirPods Max Firmware

Tuesday June 8, 2021 11:10 am PDT by
Apple today released new 3E756 firmware designed for the AirPods Max, marking the third firmware update Apple has introduced for its high-end headphones since their December launch. The new 3E756 firmware replaces the 3C39 firmware that was released to AirPods Max owners in March. Apple does not provide details on what's included in new firmware updates, so we don't know what bug fixes or ...
Read Full Article119 comments
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware

Second AirPods Pro Firmware Beta Adds Conversation Boost

Wednesday August 4, 2021 12:58 pm PDT by
Apple in July began providing developers with access to a beta version of the AirPods Pro firmware to test new features ahead of their release. Last Friday, Apple released a second version of the AirPods Pro firmware (4A362b), but it went under the radar until today when it was shared on Reddit. According to Apple's developer website, the second AirPods Pro firmware update adds support for...
Read Full Article68 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article209 comments
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware

AirPods Pro Beta Firmware Now Available

Wednesday July 21, 2021 6:50 am PDT by
Upcoming AirPods Pro firmware updates are now available to Apple Developer Program members as beta versions. AirPods Pro firmware beta one features FaceTime Spatial Audio and Ambient Noise Reduction. Custom Transparency mode, including Conversation Boost, was initially expected to be included in the beta but appears to have been delayed for a later version. Apple made the announcement...
Read Full Article43 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Apple's New AirTags

Friday April 30, 2021 2:41 pm PDT by
After years of waiting for the AirTags to debut, launch day is finally upon us and AirTags are now in the hands of customers. We got our AirTags in the mail today and thought we'd share a hands-on look for those who are still waiting for their orders or debating whether AirTags might be useful. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As you probably know by now, AirTags...
Read Full Article122 comments
airtag in hand

Apple Enhancing AirTags Anti-Stalking Measures With Android App and Shorter Sound Intervals

Thursday June 3, 2021 11:10 am PDT by
Apple is enhancing AirTags security to prevent stalking using the Bluetooth devices, Apple told CNET today. Apple is already sending out over-the-air updates to AirTags that will shorten the amount of time before an unknown AirTag alerts you if it is in your possession. At the current time, AirTags play a sound after three days of being away from their owner. After the update, AirTags will...
Read Full Article237 comments
airtag hermes

AirTag Hermès Currently Unavailable From Apple

Monday May 24, 2021 6:26 am PDT by
As reported by 9to5Mac, AirTag Hermès is currently unavailable for purchase from Apple or directly from the Hermès website. The reasoning behind the unavailability remains unknown. Apple's AirTags Hermès line features three separate styles, an AirTag with a Hermès keyring, bag charm, and luggage tag. All styles feature the standard AirTag with a removable backplate but engraved with...
Read Full Article59 comments