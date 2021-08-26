Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The refreshed firmware has a version number of 1.0.291 and a build number of 1A291a, up from 1A287b.



There's no word on what new features the firmware might add, but firmware released back in June added anti-stalking enhancements.

There is no way to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌‌iPhone‌‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

You can check your current AirTag firmware version through the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.