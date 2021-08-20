Apple Shares New 'Today at Apple' Session on How to Shoot Portrait Photos on iPhone
Apple today shared a new "Today at Apple" session on YouTube with photographer Mark Clennon on how to properly take "powerful portrait" photos using the built-in camera and Camera app on the iPhone.
Apple has begun promoting and posting Today at Apple sessions on YouTube due to the global health crisis. The company was planning to bring back its session to its in-person retail stores at the end of this month; however, it has since decided differently due to the health crisis. The sessions cover photography, art, design, video, coding, music, and more using Apple products and accessories like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Pencil.
Top Rated Comments
This year I finally caved and bought myself a Sony a6600 camera with a Sigma 16mm f1.4 lens and now I’m hooked on using this over my iPhone for photos.
This may be the first time since the XS that I skip an iPhone upgrade and keep my iPhone 12 Pro Max until it’s truly obsolete. I’d just rather spend that money on lenses for my a6600.
Still, for me, environmental context is key for good portraiture. Shooting against a studio screen often comes off sterile.
I like hitting up strangers in neighborhoods for some conversation and a portrait.
My trajectory as a photographer turned out being the opposite. I love being able to make photos when I'm not geared-up out to make photos, and instead just being out and about waiting to stumble into a bit of serendipity.