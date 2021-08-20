Apple Shares New 'Today at Apple' Session on How to Shoot Portrait Photos on iPhone

by

Apple today shared a new "Today at Apple" session on YouTube with photographer Mark Clennon on how to properly take "powerful portrait" photos using the built-in camera and Camera app on the iPhone.


Apple has begun promoting and posting Today at Apple sessions on YouTube due to the global health crisis. The company was planning to bring back its session to its in-person retail stores at the end of this month; however, it has since decided differently due to the health crisis. The sessions cover photography, art, design, video, coding, music, and more using Apple products and accessories like the ‌‌iPhone‌‌, iPad, Mac, and Apple Pencil.

Top Rated Comments

MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
23 hours ago at 07:52 am
I have upgraded my iPhone almost every year mostly because I wanted to have the latest camera features so that I could take great photos with it.

This year I finally caved and bought myself a Sony a6600 camera with a Sigma 16mm f1.4 lens and now I’m hooked on using this over my iPhone for photos.

This may be the first time since the XS that I skip an iPhone upgrade and keep my iPhone 12 Pro Max until it’s truly obsolete. I’d just rather spend that money on lenses for my a6600.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
1 day ago at 06:58 am
There are some good tips there. And a phone camera is an excellent tool as it's always with you.

Still, for me, environmental context is key for good portraiture. Shooting against a studio screen often comes off sterile.

I like hitting up strangers in neighborhoods for some conversation and a portrait.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jader201 Avatar
jader201
1 day ago at 06:42 am
Awesome! Can they also do one on how to *not* shoot portrait videos on iPhone?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
23 hours ago at 07:22 am

How the shooter can unlock faceID wearing mask? Fake.
Easy. Unlock with your Apple Watch - an iOS option.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
samifathi Avatar
samifathi
1 day ago at 06:35 am

How to “shot”? Need to change that to “shoot”. :)
Thanks! Fixed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
22 hours ago at 08:45 am

I have upgraded my iPhone almost every year mostly because I wanted to have the latest camera features so that I could take great photos with it.

This year I finally caved and bought myself a Sony a6600 camera with a Sigma 16mm f1.4 lens and now I’m hooked on using this over my iPhone for photos.

This may be the first time since the XS that I skip an iPhone upgrade and keep my iPhone 12 Pro Max until it’s truly obsolete. I’d just rather spend that money on lenses for my a6600.
For sure that will be a different experience. Good luck!

My trajectory as a photographer turned out being the opposite. I love being able to make photos when I'm not geared-up out to make photos, and instead just being out and about waiting to stumble into a bit of serendipity.




Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
