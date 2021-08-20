Apple Shares New 'Today at Apple' Session on How to Shoot Portrait Photos on iPhone

Wednesday August 11, 2021 7:23 am PDT by Hartley Charlton

Apple today shared a new "Today at Apple" session on YouTube, exploring how to shoot and edit looping videos in the Clips app, with the help of director Romain Laurent and Jahmyra from Today at Apple. Viewers are encouraged to get involved simply with an iPhone and the Clips app, but may also wish to take advantage of a selfie stick or tripod. The session covers how to make a simple loop ...