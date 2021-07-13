Microsoft Outlines New Features Coming to Edge Browser Later This Year

by

Microsoft Edge has won over many users with its frequent feature updates and tight integration of Microsoft's design language with that of macOS. Underlining its commitment to continue raising the bar for the Chromium-based browser, the company today updated its feature roadmap to reflect what else is coming to Edge down the pipe.

theme microsoft edge
Microsoft's "What's Next" page for Edge comes across as more of a checklist that its internal developers work from, and as such, some newly listed features, like Tab groups (coming this month) and the option to hide the titlebar (September 2021), have been known about for some time. Several previously unknown features have been revealed though, and one enterprising Reddit user has collated the new additions to the page, reproduced below.

  • Free form text boxes added to PDF documents: Starting with version 94, we are adding support for free form text boxes to PDF documents that you can use to fill in forms and add visible notes.
  • Launch PWA instead of browser with URL links: Starting in Microsoft Edge version 97, you can opt into launching the browser in a PWA rather than the full native browser.
  • Tab Groups: The ability to categorize tabs into user-defined groups helps you more effectively find, switch and manage tabs across multiple workstreams. To enable this, we are turning on tab grouping beginning with Microsoft Edge version 93.
  • Citation support added to Collections: Starting with Microsoft Edge version 95, we have improved the Collections experience, especially for students and researchers. Collections will start supporting citations and reading lists.
  • New policy to support more flexibility in Microsoft Edge startup: Beginning with Microsoft Edge version 94, enterprise administrators will have more flexibility in the options they choose in their startup policy. This will include the ability to specify the start page, add/remove additional pages, and Continue where you left off, while ensuring that the set of pages specified by policy are also opened.
  • Video Picture in Picture (PiP) from hover toolbar: Beginning in Edge version 93, it will become even easier to enter Picture in Picture (PiP) mode. When you hover over a supported video, a toolbar will appear that allows you to view that video in a PiP window.
  • Free form highlighting on PDFs: Starting in Microsoft Edge version 94, the PDF viewing and markup experience will be improved with the addition of freeform highlighters. This will allow you to highlight sections on PDFs that you may not have access to comment on as well as scanned documents.
  • Notification from web apps show as coming from the PWA: Beginning with Microsoft Edge version 94, notifications from progressive web applications PWAs will no longer show as coming from Microsoft Edge, but rather will display the name of the web app instead.
  • Hide the title bar while using Vertical Tabs: Get the extra few pixels back by hiding the browser's title bar, while in Vertical Tabs. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 93, you can go to edge://settings/appearance and under the Customize Toolbar section select the option to hide the title bar while in Vertical Tab mode.
  • Automatic translation for unknown languages: Starting in Microsoft Edge version 94, when you navigate to a page that displays in a language that is not one that you have set up as known, Microsoft Edge will automatically translate the content of the page to your primary language. We will then give you the option to return to the original page or disable further automatic translations.
  • Initial Preferences in Microsoft Edge: Deploying Microsoft Edge to your enterprise will become easier starting in version 93, with the addition of Initial preferences.
  • Improved handoff between IE mode and the modern browser: Starting with Microsoft Edge version 95, the transition between the modern browser experience and the IE mode experience will improve. Referrer headers, post data, forms data and request methods will now be forwarded properly across the two experiences.
  • Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CTE): Microsoft Edge will begin supporting an even safer browsing mode that uses hardware-dependent control flow for browser processes on supported hardware (Intel 11th Gen. or AMD Zen 3). You can disable CET by manipulating Image File Execution Options (IFEO) using group policy.
  • Family Safety: Improved protection on sites such as youtube.com: Families using Microsoft Family Safety will soon see improvements to Content filters. Parents will also have more peace of mind knowing filtering settings for Allowed sites and Blocked sites will be improved for sites such as youtube.com to prevent children from navigating to videos that aren't allowed.
  • Family Safety: Allow many EDU sites with a single click: Families using Microsoft Family Safety will soon see improvements to Content filters. When using "Only use allowed websites" mode, parents will see an option to add a list of educational sites to the allow list with one click.

Earlier this year, Microsoft released a Kids Mode for Edge that allows children to discover the web in a fun way while limiting their access to only approved sites. Prior to that, Microsoft brought vertical tabs to Mac, sleeping tabs, a password generator, new visual themes, and more.

The browser can be downloaded from the Microsoft Edge website. Are you a fan of Edge? Let us know in the comments.

(Via XDA-Developers.)

Tag: Microsoft Edge

Top Rated Comments

Six0Four Avatar
Six0Four
5 hours ago at 02:59 am
Edge is better than Safari imo.

On Mac I use Chrome and on Windows I use Edge.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kung gu Avatar
Kung gu
5 hours ago at 03:04 am

Edge is better than Safari imo.
It sure is.

On Mac I use Chrome and on Windows I use Edge.
You can also MS Edge on Mac too. Both Intel and M1 is available.

I use Edge on Mac and its best browser IMO.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaPizzaMan Avatar
DaPizzaMan
5 hours ago at 03:01 am
Tab groups, the PDF improvements, and the PiP in the toolbar are nice additions!

Easily the best browser on Windows for convenience, features, and speed.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boss.king Avatar
boss.king
3 hours ago at 05:33 am
I use Edge on my Mac and Safari on my phone and iPad, but now that Apple looks to be messing with tabs and basic browser elements like removing the reload button I might have to make it Edge across the board.

I honestly never thought I’d see the day where Apple does basic UX stuff worse than Microsoft, but here we are.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coords Avatar
coords
5 hours ago at 03:01 am
I'll stick to using Safari on most sites & Brave on ones that wont work properly on Safari. My privacy is more important than a few nifty new features!!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SunsOutBunsOut Avatar
SunsOutBunsOut
3 hours ago at 05:31 am

Edge is better than Safari imo.

On Mac I use Chrome and on Windows I use Edge.
I’ve ditched Chrome on the Mac for Edge.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

edge

Microsoft Edge Browser Gains 'Sleeping Tabs' Feature, New Visual Themes, Password Generator, and More

Friday January 22, 2021 3:17 am PST by
Microsoft has updated its Edge browser for Mac with several new features, bringing "sleeping tabs," a password generator and monitor, new visual themes, and more. The "Sleeping tabs" feature aims to improve performance by releasing system resources for inactive or backgrounded tabs. The feature is optional and can be enabled in the browser settings menu. Meanwhile, the new password...
Read Full Article62 comments
microsoft edge vertical tabs

Microsoft Edge 89 Brings Vertical Tabs and New History View

Friday March 5, 2021 4:06 am PST by
Microsoft has officially released version 89 of its popular Chromium-based Edge browser, bringing its long-trialed vertical tabs feature to Mac for the first time. Vertical tabs are intended to make more efficient use of screen space, and should prove a welcome addition for users browsing on 16:9 ratio displays in particular. Users can click vertical tabs to switch between them and...
Read Full Article196 comments
microsoft to do feature

Microsoft To Do App Ends Support for iOS 12, Now Requires iOS 13 or Later

Tuesday April 6, 2021 1:55 am PDT by
In its latest App Store update, Microsoft To Do has ended support for iOS 12 and older, officially requiring that all users must be running iOS 13 or later in order to receive app updates. Microsoft To Do rose to popularity last year following the closure of Wunderlist and Microsoft's acquisition of the company. Since then, Microsoft To Do has been playing catch-up in attempting to keep...
Read Full Article22 comments
edge

Microsoft Edge History and Tab Sync Features Start Rolling Out

Wednesday January 6, 2021 4:25 am PST by
Microsoft has started rolling out history and tab syncing features for its Edge browser, almost a year after the app's official release on Mac and Windows. The new features enable users to sync all the web pages they've visited to every device on which they're signed into Edge, whether that's Mac, iOS, Windows, or Android. The toggles for the two features in Settings -> Profiles -> Sync...
Read Full Article19 comments
Safari and XCloud Feature

Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming Service Launching on Safari in a 'Few Weeks'

Thursday June 10, 2021 8:53 am PDT by
Microsoft has announced that following beta testing for a small group of users, it plans to launch its xCloud game streaming service on Apple devices via Safari "in the next few weeks." Microsoft has been attempting to launch its game streaming service, which allows users to stream games from the cloud rather than store them locally on the device, on Apple's platforms for some time....
Read Full Article105 comments
microsoftedgebrowser

Microsoft Edge Browser Now Available With Native Support for M1 Macs

Thursday December 17, 2020 3:19 am PST by
Microsoft has updated its Edge browser with native support for Apple Silicon, promising optimized performance for Macs with the M1 chip. The update was announced through the official Edge developers Twitter account, which invited users to download the new version from the Microsoft Edge Canary Channel, a subsection of the Microsoft Edge Insiders website. You asked, and we delivered! 💪 ...
Read Full Article113 comments
cortana ios twitter

Microsoft Shuts Down Cortana App for iOS and Android

Wednesday March 31, 2021 1:46 am PDT by
As expected, Microsoft today discontinued its Cortana mobile app. As a result, the company has ended all support for third-party Cortana skills and eliminated the Cortana app for iOS and Android devices. For those unfamiliar with Cortana, it is Microsoft's version of Siri or Alexa, an AI-based personal assistant that can answer questions and complete small tasks. The eponymous mobile app was ...
Read Full Article68 comments
edge browser KM Night Mode

Microsoft Edge Gains New 'Kids Mode' for Safer Web Browsing

Friday April 16, 2021 3:33 am PDT by
Microsoft has released a new Kids Mode for its popular Edge browser that allows children to discover the web in a fun way while limiting their access to only approved sites. Aimed at pre-teens, Kids Mode can be accessed via the profile button in the toolbar, although it doesn't require a child account or a profile to use. It offers options for age ranges 5-8 and 9-12 years old. Both...
Read Full Article18 comments
microsoft cloud gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Now Available on iOS Devices Through Safari

Monday June 28, 2021 12:30 pm PDT by
Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is officially launching today and is now available to be used on the iPhone and iPad through the Safari browser, says Microsoft. As of today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Apple smartphones and tables and Windows 10 PC users. The service can be accessed by visiting xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or...
Read Full Article193 comments
safari ios15

Safari Browser to Get UI Overhaul and New Features Including Tab Groups

Monday June 7, 2021 11:37 am PDT by
For its new mobile and desktop OSes, Apple is redesigning the Safari browser user interface to be more compact and allow for better organization of multiple open tabs, specifically with a new feature called Tab Groups. Tab Groups aim to offer a new way to easily save and manage related tabs, such as those used when planning trips or shopping, or groups can be used to store the tabs you visit ...
Read Full Article138 comments