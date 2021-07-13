Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming one week after the release of the fifth macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta.

macOS Big Sur Feature Blue
Developers can download the ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5 introduces an update to the Podcasts app that allows the Podcasts Library tab to show all shows or only followed shows. It also addresses an issue that could cause music not to update play count and last played date in the library, and a bug that caused smart cards not to work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip.

gank41 Avatar
gank41
23 hours ago at 12:30 pm
I can see that the Trusted Browser settings still won't hold.. This has been an issue for me since Catalina, always prompting to trust the browser..



Attachment Image
gank41 Avatar
gank41
23 hours ago at 12:28 pm

I have not tried 11.5 RC but my inclination is to go straight to Monterey if you're running Mojave or Catalina.
This could mislead people into thinking that an Early beta release of macOS 12 will work fine for them. The 11.5 betas have been pretty solid, and I fully intend on installing over my current setup once 11.5 goes official. Holding off on macOS 12 due to the relatively large number of apps I use that just won't work yet.
greenbreadmmm Avatar
greenbreadmmm
1 day ago at 11:49 am

With 11.5, will Big Sur finally be worth installing?
Gosh I hope so!

I've kept my work iMac on Mojave and its been a beast.

My 13" MBP has been absolutely destroyed by clean installing Big Sur.
felt. Avatar
felt.
1 day ago at 10:47 am
I installed it but prefer booting into Monterey.
foggygray Avatar
foggygray
1 day ago at 10:58 am
Does this fix the kernel panics in M1 computers caused by SMB network shares?
MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
22 hours ago at 01:36 pm

With 11.5, will Big Sur finally be worth installing?
yep, been worth it for awhile now
