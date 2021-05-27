Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service

Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called "Twitter Blue," with the new purchase option now listed in the iOS App Store.

twitter blue
Under In-App Purchases, there's now a "Twitter Blue" option that's priced at $2.99, though the feature does not appear to be live in the iOS app at this time.

The Twitter Blue in-app purchase option was discovered by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has previously shared details on Twitter Blue that were found buried in the Twitter for iOS code.

Twitter Blue will include an "Undo Tweet" option that holds a tweet for a set period of time before sending it out so you can choose to undo it, and a "Reader Mode" that makes it easier to read long threads.


There are also new color themes to choose from and custom app icons, plus a Collections feature for saving and organizing favorite tweets to make them easier to find in the future.

It's not clear when Twitter Blue will become available, but with the in-app purchase option live in the ‌App Store‌, it signals that the feature is set to launch in the near future. When asked for more information, Twitter said it had no comment at this time.

LFC2020
LFC2020
1 day ago at 03:34 pm
Someone needs to close down this garbage, along with all the other scummy social media platforms
Score: 53 Votes
macduke
macduke
1 day ago at 03:33 pm
They're reportedly also working on Twitter Orange, which will cost $250/mo and will let you see you know who's tweets.
Score: 30 Votes
Apple_Robert
Apple_Robert
1 day ago at 03:38 pm
If I used Social Media, there is no way I would pay for this service. I definitely wouldn't
pay to argue with strangers over typical media drivel.
Score: 24 Votes
LFC2020
LFC2020
1 day ago at 03:50 pm

If I used Social Media, there is no way I would pay for this service. I definitely wouldn't
pay to argue with strangers over typical media drivel.
Why pay for it, when you can do it for free right here on mac rumours ??
Score: 24 Votes
LFC2020
LFC2020
1 day ago at 03:57 pm

For Social Media addicts, this new Twitter subscription may be very popular for them.
Anyone paying for social media, needs to have their brain examined and seen by a shrink daily. ?‍♂️
Score: 20 Votes
RavynArcadia
RavynArcadia
1 day ago at 03:40 pm
Hard pass. Not worth it even if it cost a buck.
Score: 17 Votes
