Touch ID on New Magic Keyboard Isn't Compatible With M1 iPad Pro

While the Touch ID sensor on the new Magic Keyboard is compatible with all M1 Macs, including the new iMac and last fall's 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, MacRumors has confirmed with Apple that the Touch ID sensor will not function with the new iPad Pro, even though it also has an M1 chip.



The new Magic Keyboard can still be used with the iPad Pro and other devices, like Intel-based Macs, with the exception of Touch ID.

Apple will be offering three versions of the Magic Keyboard, including a standard version with Touch ID, a standard version without Touch ID, and an extended version with Touch ID and a numeric keypad. However, the new Magic Keyboard will only be available with the new iMac and not sold separately, at least initially, according to Apple.

Higher-end 24-inch iMacs will ship with the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID in the box at no additional charge, but it will be a $50 upgrade option for the base model.