Skip to Content

Buyer’s Guide: Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Now

by

New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro.

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off waiting for updated models to arrive later this year.

Most of the reliable rumors surrounding the new MacBook Pros are sourced from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who have established reputations for providing accurate insight into Apple's plans. Based on their reports, the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup is currently expected to feature:

  • New 14-inch model in place of current 13.3-inch model, facilitated by reduced bezels.
  • New, flatter design, said to be "similar to the iPhone 12."
  • More powerful next-generation Apple Silicon chips with up to 16 power cores and four efficiency cores instead of Intel processors.
  • Potentially a custom ‌Apple Silicon‌ GPU with 16 or 32-cores.
  • Updated thermal design for the 14-inch model, currently used by the existing 16-inch MacBook Pro, with a larger heat pipe, added thermal pads, and a 35 percent larger heat sink.
  • "Brighter, higher-contrast" display panels, with the possibility of a mini-LED option.
  • Additional ports to reduce need for dongles, including an SD card reader.
  • MagSafe connector with faster charging speeds.
  • No Touch Bar, with physical function key row instead.

Design Changes

The 2021 MacBook Pros are expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, with the new 14-inch model replacing the current 13.3-inch model. It is likely that the 14-inch MacBook Pro will retain a very similar footprint to the 13.3-inch model by reducing the bezels around the screen.

iphone12truedepth

Both models are expected to receive a flat-edged design that is "similar to the ‌iPhone 12‌." While it is possible that the overall look may still be quite similar to current models as Gurman suggests, Kuo says that Apple will eliminate the slight curvature on the top and the bottom, resulting in a slimmer, flatter appearance.

Internal Upgrades

Following the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, which gained an ‌M1‌ chip in November last year, all 2021 MacBook Pro models are expected to sport ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips, with Intel processors being phased out entirely, to deliver significantly better performance and power efficiency.

new m1 chip

The higher-end MacBook Pro models are highly likely to feature ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips that are more powerful than the ‌M1‌, and Apple is believed to be developing options with as many as 16 power cores and four efficiency cores. Apple is also working on custom GPU technology with 16 and 32-core options, which may be used in the new MacBook Pros.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is believed to adopt the improved thermals of the current 16-inch MacBook Pro model, with a larger heat pipe, added thermal pads, and a 35 percent larger heat sink. This would likely increase the machine's performance potential and allow it to run at cooler temperatures.

Display Improvements

The MacBook Pro is expected to receive a "brighter, higher-contrast" display panel. In addition, there have been suggestions that the updated machines will be the first Macs to feature mini-LED displays, marking a significant improvement in display quality, with an improved wide color gamut, higher contrast and dynamic range, and truer blacks.

Restored Features

Apple is also expected to backtrack on several of its controversial design decisions that were first made with the 2016 MacBook Pro. For example, the 2021 models will reportedly gain more ports to reduce the need for dongles. Prior models from 2012 to 2015 included a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ connector, Thunderbolt ports, USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, before being reduced to just four USB-C ports and a headphone jack in 2016.

2021 mbp sd slot feature2

While it is mostly unclear what ports may be coming to the MacBook Pro in addition to its current selection of USB-C ports, Gurman has said that the SD card reader will be among the restored features.

‌MagSafe‌ charging is also expected to return to the MacBook Pro this year. ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ connectors were used for MacBook Pro models from 2006, allowing users to easily connect and disconnect the power cable with magnets, before eliminating the feature for USB-C charging alone in 2016.

MagSafe 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature

Both Kuo and Gurman expect the new MacBook Pro models to be equipped with a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ connector for charging, which is also expected to achieve faster charging speeds than via USB-C.

Finally, Apple is looking to remove the Touch Bar and restore the physical function key row. Apple introduced the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pros, providing a small OLED touchscreen strip along the top of the keyboard to offer customizable controls and different functions on a per-app basis, but the Touch Bar never seemed to catch on with consumers.

touch bar close up

Gurman has confirmed that Apple has tested versions of the MacBook Pro that do not have a Touch Bar, and Kuo has gone one step further, saying that the Touch Bar will be removed entirely on the 2021 MacBook Pro models, to be replaced by physical function keys.

What About the M1 MacBook Pro or Air?

In November last year, Apple revealed a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an ‌M1‌ ‌Apple Silicon‌ chip, so some customers may feel compelled to buy this fairly new MacBook Pro now. However, it is important to note that this model is the lower-end MacBook Pro, indicated by the fact that it has only two Thunderbolt ports. Apple still offers high-end four-port MacBook Pros with Intel processors, and it is these more powerful machines that are expected to be updated this year.

The ‌M1‌ MacBook Air is very similar to the ‌M1‌ MacBook Pro in both features and performance so should be considered if you are looking to buy a machine right now.

Release Date

Multiple sources have placed the new MacBook Pro's launch timeframe in the second half of 2021, with Kuo zoning in on the third quarter of 2021. This means that we could see the updated MacBook Pros arrive as soon as July.

MacBook Pro customers can therefore expect to have to wait just five to seven months for the new models. Considering the scale of the update, which looks to drastically affect almost every aspect of the MacBook Pro, it certainly seems to be worth the wait.

We have more on the current MacBook Pro models and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models in our dedicated 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro roundups.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Tags: Apple Silicon Guide, M1 Guide
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

Zen_Arcade Avatar
Zen_Arcade
15 hours ago at 10:25 am
Still, if you need one now, buy one now.

If not, wait.

Same advice as always.
Score: 36 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arn Avatar
arn
15 hours ago at 10:44 am


I get this site is rumor based and I have no problem with that. I do have a problem with misleading clickbait reporting that doesn't actually accomplish the stated goal.


I stand by this advice. There is no reason to buy a MacBook Pro right now. This is the advice I’d give to my family and friends.

The 13” MacBook Air is cheaper and functionally the same as the 13” MBP. And if you need more performance, you should wait.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
baryon Avatar
baryon
15 hours ago at 10:31 am
Apple's strategy:

* Design good feature, sell it for a high price
* Remove the feature, increase the price
* Re-add the feature, increase the price
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arn Avatar
arn
15 hours ago at 10:33 am


Writing a "buyer's guide' predicated on nothin more than rumor, is irresponsible, in my opinion. That kind of reporting doesn't save people money.

That’s the whole premise of https://buyersguide.macrumors.com/
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arn Avatar
arn
15 hours ago at 10:32 am


The low end 13 inch M1 MacBook Pro is the perfect consumer notebook in my opinion.

Why not the 13” MacBook Air over the 13 MBP? It’s effectively the same and cheaper.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fjfjfjfj Avatar
fjfjfjfj
15 hours ago at 10:27 am
Similar to iPhone 12? Will it be completely flat but with a protruding camera bump that doesn’t allow the lid to close all the way? :)
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Expected to Copy Familiar iPhone Design

Thursday February 4, 2021 8:12 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 12, according to well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the MacBook Pro being rumored to get a major overhaul this year, speculation about what, if any, design changes will come to the new machines has begun. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained: In terms of casing design, the ...
Read Full Article
intel m1 slide 1

Intel Downplays Apple's M1 Chip With 'Carefully Crafted' Benchmarks

Saturday February 6, 2021 3:17 pm PST by
Nearly three months after the launch of Apple's rave-reviewed M1 Macs, Intel has fired back, but there are some asterisks involved. In a slideshow shared by PCWorld this week, Intel highlighted what PCWorld described as "carefully crafted" benchmarks in an attempt to prove that laptops with the latest 11th Generation Core processors are superior to those with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip. ...
Read Full Article504 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Buyer’s Guide: Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Now

Monday February 8, 2021 10:18 am PST by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro. With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off...
Read Full Article181 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo feature

Apple Ups DTK Mac Mini Return Credit to $500 After Developer Complaints

Friday February 5, 2021 8:51 pm PST by
Prior to the release of the M1 Macs, Apple offered developers a $500 Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The DTKs were available on a temporary basis, and earlier this week, Apple said that it would soon begin asking developers to...
Read Full Article213 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

iMac to Get a Whole New Look for Apple Silicon

Monday February 1, 2021 11:11 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited iMac with Apple Silicon is expected to arrive this year featuring a complete redesign, according to a range of reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iMac models will feature significantly slimmed down bezels around the display. The large aluminum "chin" segment, below the display of current iMacs, will be removed entirely for a design that...
Read Full Article
iphone12magsafe

Medical Doctors Underline Potential Risk of iPhone 12 Interference With Pacemakers

Sunday February 7, 2021 4:11 am PST by
Apple's warning to keep the iPhone 12 away from cardiac devices due to electromagnetic interference was further underlined by U.S. cardiologists this week in a new report (via NBC25 News). Apple's iPhone 12 series includes an array of magnets that help align the phone on Apple's MagSafe charging accessory to maximize charging, and Apple already advises users with implanted pacemakers and...
Read Full Article145 comments
Top Stories 46 Feature

Top Stories: iOS 14.5 Beta, macOS 11.2 Released, VR Headset and Apple Car Rumors

Saturday February 6, 2021 6:00 am PST by
It was a big week for software this week, with Apple kicking off a new round of betas for its operating systems with plenty of tweaks and changes in iOS 14.5 and related updates. We also saw the public release of macOS 11.2, which trailed last week's release of iOS 14.4. In other news, we got some significant new rumors about Apple's VR headset project and the Apple Car, while over on our...
Read Full Article15 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Apple Pauses Electric Car Talks With Hyundai and Kia

Friday February 5, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
Multiple rumors over the course of the last week have suggested that Apple has been discussing Apple car manufacturing with Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, but those talks have paused recently, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also been discussing its Apple Car plans with other automobile manufacturers, so despite rumors suggesting Apple is considering a deal with Hyundai/Kia, Apple could...
Read Full Article266 comments
siri default music service ios 14 5 beta

Siri Setting in iOS 14.5 Beta Lets Users Select Default Music Streaming Service

Monday February 8, 2021 4:09 am PST by
Apple last week released beta versions of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers and public beta testers, and among a number of new features, Apple has added the ability to set a default music streaming service when using Siri to play songs. Image via Reddit user matejamm1 First spotted by Reddit users, the first time you ask Siri to play a song in iOS 14.5, you are given the ...
Read Full Article57 comments
Flurry Valentine Deal

Valentine's Day Deals: Save on AirPods, M1 MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and a Wide Variety of Apple Accessories

Friday February 5, 2021 7:03 am PST by
We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Sunday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article7 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar