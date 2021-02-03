Skip to Content

CalDigit's Latest Dock Features Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports and Four USB-A Ports

by

CalDigit today introduced a new "Element Hub" dock, equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and four USB-A ports for connecting external displays, storage drives, and other peripherals to devices like a MacBook Pro or iPad Pro. For data transfer, the Thunderbolt 4 ports provide speeds up to 40Gb/s, while the USB-A ports can reach up to 10Gb/s.

caldigit thunderbolt 4 dock lifestyle
Given that Thunderbolt 4 shares the same connector design as USB-C, and is backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3, the dock can be used with many MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro models released in recent years, as well as the fourth-generation iPad Air. The dock has pass-through charging, providing a fixed 30W for the MacBook Air, a fixed 60W for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and up to 45W for the iPad Pro.

Included in the box with the Element Hub is a 150W power supply, a 0.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable, and two rubber feet.

The dock is available to pre-order for a discounted price of $139.99 (regular price $179.99) on CalDigit's website, and will begin shipping later this month in the United States. The dock is also available to pre-order in the UK, and will begin shipping in March.


OWC also introduced a Thunderbolt 4 dock last month that may be worth checking out for customers who are considering purchasing one. Priced at $249, that dock is equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot, and a combo 3.5mm audio in/out, with up to 90W pass-through charging.

Tags: CalDigit, Thunderbolt 4

Top Rated Comments

Muramasa Avatar
Muramasa
23 hours ago at 10:43 am
In for one!

My onlyyyy tiny gripe is that I really wish companies would stop including the host port when advertising the total number of ports. It makes searching for exactly what you need a pain. This has 7 usable ports (4x USB & 3x TB4) and 1 Host TB4 port.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joevt Avatar
joevt
16 hours ago at 05:19 pm
Performance: The CalDigit product page says there hub is 40 Gbps and USB-C hubs are 5 or 10 Gbps. But they don't mention other Thunderbolt devices which are also 40 Gbps and they don't separate or include display data from other data.
To be more precise:
1) Thunderbolt in general: 40 Gbps total, 24 Gbps PCIe, 34.56 Gbps dual DisplayPort 1.2, 25.92 Gbps DisplayPort 1.4
2) USB-C gen 2: 22.66 Gbps total, 9.7 Gbps USB, 12.96 Gbps DisplayPort 1.4, 8.64 DisplayPort 1.2
3) USB-C gen 1: 16.96 Gbps total, 4 Gbps USB, 12.96 Gbps DisplayPort 1.4, 8.64 DisplayPort 1.2 (some such hubs may not support DP 1.4)

Thunderbolt 4 Hub (OWC or CalDigit): can perform as #2 with only direct connect USB devices or as #1 with downstream Thunderbolt devices or as a combination (USB uses PCIe data while the CalDigit is connected as #1).

A USB hub may contain a DisplayPort 1.4 MST Hub that supports DSC. If you have a GPU and OS that supports DSC (AMD navi and Catalina) then it may effectively double the display bandwidth using compression. The MST Hub decompresses the stream for displays that don't support DSC. This is how you can use a 4K 60Hz display with a USB-C hub like the CalDigit SOHO. But Apple broke DSC support in Big Sur (still broken in 11.2).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
1 day ago at 09:33 am
Wow, this actually looks like a really good deal. CalDigit makes some quality products. I’ll have to check this out.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carestudio Avatar
carestudio
23 hours ago at 09:50 am


That power brick...I know, it's 150 Watts but still.

I know lol but looks at this offline charging illustration, you need that 150W power brick for sure.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Duncan-UK Avatar
Duncan-UK
23 hours ago at 10:23 am


It’s a hub, not a Dock.

Described as a hub dock

a hock!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joevt Avatar
joevt
17 hours ago at 04:22 pm


Would this work if I had it connected to my iMac Pro and plugged my LG 5K into it? (I like to use the extra screen with this and my MacBook Air and would save me fishing round the back.) I suspect not but I don’t get the technicalities of it all ?)

Display support: Should work fine. The Thunderbolt signal containing the two Thunderbolt DisplayPort 1.2 streams from the iMac Pro is passed through the hub to the LG 5K which converts the Thunderbolt DisplayPort streams back into DisplayPort (one stream for the left half and another stream for the right half).

Only the Apple Pro Display XDR has a problem with intermediate Thunderbolt devices between the display and host when the host does not support DSC. Without DSC, two DisplayPort 1.4 streams are used but that doesn't work without a direct connection and some trick of the Apple drivers (the problem is dual HBR3 streams would exceed 40 Gbps limit of Thunderbolt but 6K60 doesn't require all the bandwidth of dual HBR3 and Thunderbolt doesn't transmit the stuffing symbols of DisplayPort used to fill the HBR3 streams so it can work with Apple's trick - I think Windows drivers don't have the same trick so in that case you need a GPU that supports DSC?).

For non-Thunderbolt displays, the hub has three Thunderbolt ports and you can use any two of them for displays. This is a limit of the Goshen Ridge Thunderbolt controller used in the hub. The limit was chosen because there are no Intel Thunderbolt hosts that transmit more than two DisplayPort Thunderbolt streams. I wonder if the eGPUs that connect DisplayPort outputs from their GPUs to the DisplayPort inputs of their Titan Ridge Thunderbolt controller (Blackmagic and Sonnet 5500 XT/5700) can add DisplayPort streams to the Thunderbolt signal (in addition to the streams coming from the host). To connect 3 or more displays, only one can be HBR2 (4K60). The others need to be HBR (1440p60) or RBR (1080p60). Of course, no-one would do that since they could just connect additional displays directly to the eGPUs (there are no Thunderbolt HBR or RBR displays).

USB ports and bandwidth: I wonder if they added any USB controllers to fill up the Thunderbolt bandwidth of 22 Gbps? I suppose for USB4 support and to lower cost, they just chained a couple 10 Gbps 4-port hubs together internally so the limit for all 7 ports is 10 Gbps.

Old Mac support: people have shown with the OWC hub that Thunderbolt 4 hubs work with Thunderbolt 2 Macs running Big Sur. You can connect more than one Thunderbolt device to the hub. I haven't seen anyone explain what happens in Catalina.

Old macOS and boot support: OWC says you can boot from their Thunderbolt 4 Hub - I don't think there would be any difference in capabilities between Thunderbolt 4 hubs/docks except for the extra chips included that provide for the extra ports (probably all USB hubs and adapters). If you can boot from a Thunderbolt device, then it implies EFI support for all 3 downstream Thunderbolt ports. Doesn't that mean EFI has more support than Catalina (since Big Sur is required for these Thunderbolt 4 hubs/docks)? If EFI can enumerate all the devices and start boot of Catalina, then the enumerated devices should remain when the OS boots unless the OS un-enumerates them. Maybe all the ports can work in Catalina if you don't hot plug the hub?

Chaining multiple hubs: OWC says their Thunderbolt 4 hub needs to be connected directly to the host. If it's connected anywhere else then there is some loss of function (but they don't say what). CalDigit says you can connect the CalDigit Thunderbolt hub to the CalDigit TS3+. Neither mentions anything about chaining hubs together. I don't think there's anything in the USB4 spec that says you can't chain hubs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

FaceID Masked Teal

iOS 14.5 Adds an Option to Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch if You're Wearing a Mask

Monday February 1, 2021 10:45 am PST by
With the iOS 14.5 update, Apple is finally adding a solution that makes it easier to unlock an iPhone when you're wearing a mask. Right now, with a face mask on, Face ID does not work, requiring those wearing masks to enter a passcode to unlock their devices, a process that is time consuming and inconvenient. In iOS 14.5, there's a new option to unlock an iPhone with Face ID and an Apple...
Read Full Article205 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple to Invest $3.6 Billion in Kia Motors for Apple Car Production

Tuesday February 2, 2021 9:46 pm PST by
Apple is rumored to be planning to invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) in Kia Motors as part of a planned manufacturing partnership between the two companies, according to Korean site DongA Ilbo (via Bloomberg). Apple and Kia (an affiliate of Hyundai) are said to be establishing a production relationship that will see Kia build Apple Cars at its U.S. facility located in Georgia. Apple...
Read Full Article182 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking Feature in iOS 14.5

Monday February 1, 2021 2:35 pm PST by
Apple today released the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta updates for developers, and included in the new software is a feature that's designed to make it easier to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask by leveraging the Apple Watch. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. An opt-in setting lets you turn on a feature that allows an iPhone to be unlocked with both Face ID and...
Read Full Article180 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 With Bug Fixes for Bluetooth, External Displays, iCloud Drive, and More

Monday February 1, 2021 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2, the second major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur 11.2 comes more than a month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.1. The new ‌‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article278 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Apple to End Dongle Headache With New MacBook Pro

Thursday January 28, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple is looking to address the MacBook Pro's reliance on dongles and adapters by adding more ports to the 2021 MacBook Pro models, according to recent reports. Previous MacBook Pros included standard USB 3 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader, and older models even included ethernet and an audio-in jack. With the 2016 MacBook Pro redesign, Apple eliminated all previous ports other than the...
Read Full Article
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

iMac to Get a Whole New Look for Apple Silicon

Monday February 1, 2021 11:11 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited iMac with Apple Silicon is expected to arrive this year featuring a complete redesign, according to a range of reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iMac models will feature significantly slimmed down bezels around the display. The large aluminum "chin" segment, below the display of current iMacs, will be removed entirely for a design that...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg wrist

Apple Celebrates Heart Month With Extra Trade-In Savings on Apple Watch

Tuesday February 2, 2021 6:47 am PST by
February is Heart Month, and Apple is marking the occasion by offering slightly higher trade-in values on older Apple Watch models in the United States. A new banner added to Apple's website says customers can get a new Apple Watch Series 6 for as low as $239 after trade-in of an Apple Watch Series 4 in good condition, or a new Apple Watch SE for as low as $199 after trade-in of an Apple...
Read Full Article42 comments
facebook tracking notification

Facebook's New App Prompt Will Encourage Users to Accept App and Website Tracking

Monday February 1, 2021 7:57 am PST by
In its ongoing feud with Apple regarding App Tracking Transparency, Facebook has announced that it will encourage users to allow tracking with "additional context" on a dedicated screen, according to an updated blog post. Image via Axios iOS 14's App Tracking Transparency feature will require developers to receive a user's consent to track their activity across apps and websites and access...
Read Full Article176 comments
csm hyundai ev platform apple car

Kuo: Apple Car to Use Hyundai's E-GMP Battery Electric Platform, General Motors Partnership Also Possible

Tuesday February 2, 2021 1:26 am PST by
Apple will collaborate with Hyundai on its first Apple Car model, and if things go well, Apple could work with General Motors and European manufacturer PSA for subsequent models or in other markets, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest TF Securities investor note, seen by MacRumors, Kuo corroborates recent reports of a potential Apple Car partnership with Hyundai and...
Read Full Article107 comments
iphone 12 pro triple camera video

iPhone 13 Expected to Feature Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera With Significantly Improved Low-Light Performance

Tuesday February 2, 2021 8:51 am PST by
All four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens with a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on iPhone 12 models, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley said in an investor note shared with MacRumors. In an investor note with TF International Securities in November, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the Ultra Wide lens will be upgraded to...
Read Full Article59 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar