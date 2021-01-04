Skip to Content

Apple Enterprise Company Jamf Now Manages 20 Million+ Devices Worldwide

Apple enterprise management company Jamf today announced that the Jamf platform powers 20 million devices worldwide and serves more than 47,000 customers, which is a new milestone.

Over the course of 2020 alone, Jamf has added more than 4 million devices and 10,000 customers, and it is now powering 24 of the 25 most valuable brands (based on Forbes' list of the most valuable technology companies).

"Coming into 2015, Jamf was 13 years old and managing less than 4 million devices for approximately 5,000 customers. That year, as the enterprise saw a growing number of professionals demanding to use Apple at work, we set an aggressive goal to empower the new workforce by running on 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020," said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. "Through our mission to help organizations succeed with Apple, we are proud to have achieved this milestone, and more importantly to have enabled so many organizations to help their employees, doctors, nurses, teachers and students get the most out of their technology and be their best."

Jamf runs on all 10 of the largest U.S. banks, 10 of the top 10 global universities, 16 of the top 20 best U.S. hospitals, and 7 of the top 10 Fortune 500 technology companies.

For those unfamiliar with Jamf, it is enterprise management software that businesses, schools, hospitals, and government organizations use for Apple device management purposes.

TriBruin Avatar
TriBruin
20 hours ago at 02:42 pm


These types of tools are spyware and a privacy nightmare. As folks move to single BYOD for personal and work, enterprise endpoint protections should come in standalone apps for enterprise applications, not through complete OS-wide surveillance. The above comment about wanting location tracking is worrisome, and that mindset just normalizes workplace surveillance.

They are nothing of the sort. They are there to protect the company from users that can't be trusted. The first time a user copies a highly classified email in to their own email and forwards it to a competitor, a company will wish they had an MDM solution in place to protect corporate assets and data.

Besides, Apple is working to ensure that users are protected as well. Apple actually prohibits companies from collecting location data at the MDM levels unless the device is marked as in Lost Mode. For BYOD devices, Apple has introduced a new enrollment method that transparently segregates personal data/apps from corporate data/apps.

(For the record, like any tools, MDM can be overused or even abused. There are still CIOs/IT Managers that want to over manage devices. That is a corporate problem, not a problem with MDM.)
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
20 hours ago at 02:17 pm


huh ... didn't even know Apple owned JAMF. No wondering it's a decent upgrading service. Love that it can be reskinned too (for, you know, a service my employer can push **** onto me)

Apple doesn’t own them. The pretty much exist because Apple has abandoned the enterprise market to focus on consumer services.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TriBruin Avatar
TriBruin
20 hours ago at 02:37 pm


Apple doesn’t own them. The pretty much exist because Apple has abandoned the enterprise market to focus on consumer services.

Apple actually uses Jamf as their MDM solution internally. They have used it for several years now, but only publicly admitted it a little over a year ago.

Since that time they purchased Fleetsmith. I am still not sure what Apple's play is here. I have never looked too closely at Fleetsmith, but they always seem to be focused at small and medium sized business that did not want to pay the Jamf costs (which are higher than most MDMs.) It is not like Apple needed their buy their own MDM (they literally write the spec for the MDM protocol and do have a reference MDM solution in Profile Manager.) If Apple was really looking to become an MDM provider, they have the toolset.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jinnj Avatar
jinnj
19 hours ago at 03:09 pm


These types of tools are spyware and a privacy nightmare. As folks move to single BYOD for personal and work, enterprise endpoint protections should come in standalone apps for enterprise applications, not through complete OS-wide surveillance. The above comment about wanting location tracking is worrisome, and that mindset just normalizes workplace surveillance.

I don't allow it on any of my personal devices. My employer has to supply me with the equipment (and cell plan) if they want to get access to it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
21 hours ago at 02:01 pm


At what point does Apple decide that JAMF has become too powerful, and therefore must be cut out of the equation?

It's not that - apple doesn't have the tools to manage iOS devices the way jamf does. They could, but they don't. I have several hundred devices that I manage with jamf since 2017. Apple is really doing no favors to help the enterprise market in this regard.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Butler Trumpet Avatar
Butler Trumpet
21 hours ago at 01:46 pm
My company would switch to Jamf in a heartbeat if they would support location tracking on deployed devices. We have roughly 1500 devices across the country.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
