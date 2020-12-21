Philips Hue to Introduce Updated Dimmer Switch and 'Wave Linear' Outdoor Lighting
Philips Hue is set to release an updated dimmer switch and a brand new "Wave Linear" outdoor lighting system in early 2021, according to hueblog.com and smartlights.de.
The popular Philips Hue dimmer switch, which has been around for some years and is often included in Philips Hue kits, is to see an update that brings a refreshed design. Instead of having four buttons like the current model, the new version is set to have only three buttons, with the middle two dimmer buttons being combined into a single rocker button. The "on" button is also gaining a small tactile marking so that users can find the correct button in the dark.
The general design has been updated to be more curvaceous and subtle, with matte white plastic being used instead of the current glossy white plastic. The base plate is also due to increase in size to 80mm by 125mm, in order to completely cover EU in-wall outlets. The current dimmer switch base plate is too narrow for this.
Moreover, Philips Hue will reportedly introduce a new "Wave Linear" outdoors lighting system. Wave Linear will integrate with existing Hue low-voltage outdoors products such as the Hue Lily, Hue Calla, or Hue Outdoor Lightstrip.
Designed to illuminate large outdoor spaces evenly with color, such as an exterior house wall, it will be able to produce up to 1,400 lumens of brightness and 16 million colors. The Philips Hue Wave Linear system will supposedly become available in Spring 2021.
Top Rated Comments
On the flip side, I have never had a single issue with the dimmer switches/lights, and I have over 50. The dimmer switch is a must because you don't always want to use voice, and need to leave the physical switch in the on position.
don’t buy...they recently updated their software and broke all my dimmer switches and motion sensors with homekit...I kept saying watch they are about to release something new...this is bull crap!! 5 dimmer switches do nothing now, 15 motion sensors only work with Alexa now...bet you the new ones work perfectly with homekit, I’m predicting a new motion sensor and bridge coming out soon next
What actually broke? I have 6 motion sensors, 4 dimmers, lost count of the lights, and everything works in Homekit like a charm. I also use Homebridge for other stuff so occasionally things will get out of whack, but usually just things moving back to the default room and it is most likely homebridge's and not home kit's fault.
don’t buy...they recently updated their software and broke all my dimmer switches and motion sensors with homekit...I kept saying watch they are about to release something new...this is bull crap!! 5 dimmer switches do nothing now, 15 motion sensors only work with Alexa now...bet you the new ones work perfectly with homekit, I’m predicting a new motion sensor and bridge coming out soon next
Did you read the article or do you not understand how dimmer "switches" work? Just curious.
I guess I’m just old fashioned when it comes to light switches...if you are too lazy to go flip a switch on and have to have it done from your smartphone...you have bigger issues
I should have specified, 50 lights and 12 dimmers. Yes, the bridge is updated. Have you tried holding (IIRC) all four buttons on the dimmer? It does a soft reset of the dimmer giving you issues.
50 dimmers, LOL! sure...not one issue, then you have never used a Phillips product...cmon no need for phillips hue employees to come here and troll? when the dimmers worked they are awesome, but now when you press a button they don’t trigger anything, all motion sensors crash homekit...all happened after their newest bridge update, that introduced adaptive lighting, did you update the bridge? if not please do
don’t buy...they recently updated their software and broke all my dimmer switches and motion sensors with homekit...I kept saying watch they are about to release something new...this is bull crap!! 5 dimmer switches do nothing now, 15 motion sensors only work with Alexa now...bet you the new ones work perfectly with homekit, I’m predicting a new motion sensor and bridge coming out soon next
Yeah, we only have two at my mother in laws house but they are working fine. Just added the second one last week actually. These are great in older homes for closets that only had pull chains when they were built. No more wandering half way into the large dark cedar closet upstairs waving your arms for the pull chain. Downstairs no more ugly pull chain over the washer/dryer as you walk into the entrance most used in the home. Great solution, may do her other walk in closet as well later.
On the flip side, I have never had a single issue with the dimmer switches/lights, and I have over 50. The dimmer switch is a must because you don't always want to use voice, and need to leave the physical switch in the on position.