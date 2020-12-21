Philips Hue to Introduce Updated Dimmer Switch and 'Wave Linear' Outdoor Lighting

Philips Hue is set to release an updated dimmer switch and a brand new "Wave Linear" outdoor lighting system in early 2021, according to hueblog.com and smartlights.de.

The popular Philips Hue dimmer switch, which has been around for some years and is often included in Philips Hue kits, is to see an update that brings a refreshed design. Instead of having four buttons like the current model, the new version is set to have only three buttons, with the middle two dimmer buttons being combined into a single rocker button. The "on" button is also gaining a small tactile marking so that users can find the correct button in the dark.

The general design has been updated to be more curvaceous and subtle, with matte white plastic being used instead of the current glossy white plastic. The base plate is also due to increase in size to 80mm by 125mm, in order to completely cover EU in-wall outlets. The current dimmer switch base plate is too narrow for this.

Moreover, Philips Hue will reportedly introduce a new "Wave Linear" outdoors lighting system. Wave Linear will integrate with existing Hue low-voltage outdoors products such as the Hue Lily, Hue Calla, or Hue Outdoor Lightstrip.

Designed to illuminate large outdoor spaces evenly with color, such as an exterior house wall, it will be able to produce up to 1,400 lumens of brightness and 16 million colors. The Philips Hue Wave Linear system will supposedly become available in Spring 2021.