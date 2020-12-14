AirPods Max Begin Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia
It's December 15 in Australia and New Zealand, which is AirPods Max launch day. The first AirPods Max orders have begun arriving to customers in the two countries, as Apple fans in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on new devices.
Those in New Zealand and Australia who were able to place an order for launch day delivery before the AirPods Max sold out are receiving their orders, and have been sharing photos on Twitter and other social networks.
There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, but Apple Stores in Australia have appear to have a limited amount of AirPods Max stock available for in-store pickup. Based on a spot check, most locations in Australia appear to have the less popular silver and space gray models available in store.
The black AirPods Max look pretty good. More subtle than the colours, but will go better with my hair once it’s red again. pic.twitter.com/5qhKEVKJ9l — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) December 14, 2020
It's possible that stores also had the other colors and have now sold out, but as with orders placed for shipping, the pink, blue, and green colors appear to be highly limited if they're available at all.
Store availability in Australia means that Apple will also have stock available in retail locations in the United States on December 15 for those who were not able to place a preorder that arrives in a reasonable amount of time. Orders placed today for all colors of the AirPods Max will not ship for 12 to 14 weeks, which means the AirPods Max are backordered until March.
Following New Zealand and Australia, AirPods Max sales will begin in the Middle East, Europe, and then North America.
Let’s thank the lord you’re not in charge of design at Apple Ms Nichola from 1980
Stupidest looking headphones ever. They look like metal maxi pads for your ears. Just sayin'.
but we need it in PRODUCT RED.
That’s a juvenile statement. “Just sayin’”.
I know your user name is “Nicole”, but... have you ever seen a maxi pad? That doesn’t look like any maxi pad I’ve ever seen, just like the AirPods don’t look like tampons. I’ve no idea how that shape would even be effective. Or comfortable.
“They look like ciabatta buns”? That, I’d get.
People around here have an unhealthy fixation with feminine hygiene products...
how often do you wear a three bedroom house to listen to music?
I am not a fan of over the ear headphones already but at the price in Australia I couldnt even imagine buying these. A$900 - that's the rest for a three bedroom house for about a week and a half in my Sydney suburb - not a cheap suburb either.
Can’t wait to rock mine and not have to worry about being mugged in broad daylight (since that seems to be a common concern of people on this forum). Where do y’all live??? ?