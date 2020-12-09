Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment.



Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing" capabilities in its labs, although not everything will see the light of day. "Think about the amount of sensors in your car," said Cook, adding "and arguably, your body is much more important than your car."

Apple has gradually expanded the health features available on the Watch over the years to include heart rate tracking, irregular heart rhythm notifications, the ECG app, blood oxygen measuring, fall detection, and more.

Cook spoke a lot about his love of nature, noting that his time in nature and offline is "like a palate cleanser for the mind," and referring to the outdoors as a "window to the world." Cook said Apple Park has conference rooms named after U.S. national parks, noting that he is "right around the corner from the Grand Canyon room."

Cook goes on to reiterate many of Apple's common talking points and company values. The full interview can be listened to through the embedded player above, and a transcript is also available on Outside magazine's website.