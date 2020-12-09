Apple's Online Store Starts Listing Exercise Gear Ahead of Fitness+ Launch

Set to launch on Monday, December 14, Apple Fitness+ is designed to help Apple Watch owners keep fit through a series of guided workouts across multiple workout categories. While many of the workouts don't require special equipment, for some you need things like dumbbells, a yoga mat, a stationary bike, a rowing machine, or a treadmill.



To that end, Apple's online store has started listing select exercise gear on its online store for the first time. Apple has kicked off its exercise equipment offering with yoga accessories, including a Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat ($77.95), a Manduka 6 mm Performance Yoga Mat ($119.95), and a Cork Yoga Block ($19.95).

According to the listing's description, the Manduka eKOlite Mat is an eco-friendly and biodegradable surface that's naturally grippy and catches if you start to slip, while the more expensive Manduka 6mm Performance mat is "ultra-dense" and offers a spacious surface with "unmatched comfort and cushioning" that's guaranteed to never wear out.



Meanwhile, the Manduka Cork Yoga Block is made of sustainable cork and provides a level of firmness not found in foam blocks.

It's unclear whether Apple plans to build out its exercise equipment offering in its online store, but Apple Fitness+ includes 10 workout categories including HIIT, strength, and cycling, so there's plenty of scope for more.

Fitness+ will be available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which breaks down to $6.67 per month. For that price, up to six family members total can use the Fitness+ service. Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle, which is priced at $29.99 per month and also offers ‌Apple Music‌, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB iCloud storage.

With the purchase of a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later, Apple is offering a free three-month trial of the Fitness+ service. watchOS 7.2 also includes support for Apple Fitness+, Apple's newest streaming service. The update is set to come out on Monday, December 14, which is also the Fitness+ release date.