iOS 14.2 Quietly Added FaceTime 1080p Support to iPhone 8 and Later Models

Back in early November, Apple released iOS 14.2 and announced with it a slew of new features for iPhones, but one thing it didn't mention was the apparent addition of support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone 8 and later devices.



The little-known fact was discovered by MacMagazine, which found that Apple quietly updated the specs pages for devices like iPhone XR shortly after the release of iOS 14.2.

Prior to the release, Apple didn't list FaceTime HD (1080p) video calls on its iPhone XR pages, but made the addition in the week following the debut of iOS 14.2.

Looking at Apple's iPhone comparison tool, Apple also now makes clear that FaceTime HD (1080p) over Wi-Fi is available on all models including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.



That means when it comes to using FaceTime HD, the only advantage of the iPhone 12 series is support for the resolution over both Wi-Fi and 5G.

According to tests carried out by MacMagazine, the difference in quality between 1080p over Wi-Fi and 720p over 4G was very noticeable on the older iPhones.