Apple's Gift Card Offer Begins in Australia and New Zealand, Doesn't Apply to Latest Products Like M1 Macs

by

Apple's annual four-day shopping event is now underway in Australia and New Zealand, offering customers an Apple Store gift card with the purchase of qualifying products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

apple shopping event 2020 banner
As usual, the offer excludes many of Apple's newer products, including Macs with the M1 chip. In Australia, for example, customers can get a $70 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPad mini, any Apple TV, and select Beats headphones, with all but the iPhone SE having been released prior to this year.

Apple is also offering a gift card with the purchase of 2020 models of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports, but this applies only to the previous Intel-based models released earlier in the year. The offer for these Macs is also limited to physical Apple Store locations, subject to availability.

Apple's four-day shopping event begins Friday in many other regions, including the United States, Canada, and many European countries. The offer will be available at Apple Store locations, on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or by calling 1‑800‑MY‑APPLE.

The gift card values will be as follows in the United States:

  • $150 for 16-inch MacBook Pro or 21.5-inch iMac
  • $100 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, or HomePod
  • $50 for iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPad mini, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and select Beats headphones
  • $50 for remaining inventory of Intel-based MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports, at Apple Stores only, subject to availability
  • $25 for Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods, or AirPods Pro

Apple's terms and conditions provide more details.

Many retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering better deals on Apple products, so keep track of our Black Friday roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Rochy Bay Avatar
Rochy Bay
21 hours ago at 08:11 am
Does anyone care?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yurc Avatar
yurc
21 hours ago at 08:57 am
a.k.a old stock clearance...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
20 hours ago at 09:50 am


So can I buy a Mac, use the gift card there and then to offset the price or it can only be used on the second purchase? Ie I pay full price for the Mac?

You get the gift card after the purchase so it would only be able to be used on a second future purchase.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
21 hours ago at 08:27 am
I am getting a Prime Day vibe.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B4U Avatar
B4U
21 hours ago at 08:29 am
Did Apple even look at Walmart still selling their AirPods Pro for $169?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lightning Cable Avatar
Lightning Cable
20 hours ago at 09:41 am


$50 for remaining inventory of Intel-based MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports, at Apple Stores only, subject to availability

Apple's terms and conditions ('http://go.macrumors.com/?id=73726X1523008&isjs=1&jv=14.4.0-stackpath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fforums.macrumors.com%2Fthreads%2Fapples-gift-card-offer-begins-in-australia-and-new-zealand-doesnt-apply-to-latest-products-like-m1-macs.2271804%2F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fgifts%2Fshopping-event%2Fterms-conditions&xguid=01EATZG0WMP7X87J1QC8K9VKWE&xs=1&xtz=300&xuuid=c1d44c97382d29fd5703456092e62ddd&cci=9acf62ceb33fcf60474c9982fe8aedf2') provide more details.

Doesn't this actually include the M1 chip? Apple doesn't sell Intel-based MacBook Airs anymore. Nor does it sell 2-port TB3 Intel MacBook Pro's. Those are all M1 models.

The only 13-inch MBPs it sells are the 4-port TB3 models..

Edit: after reading the terms & conditions it looks like these are the Intel models:

"(end-of-life products (except MacBook Air 2020 Retina 13-inch and MacBook Pro 2020 13-inch Two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Apple Store locations only, subject to availability)"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m1 chip macbook air pro

Kuo: Redesigned MacBooks With Apple Silicon to Launch in Second Half of 2021

Tuesday November 24, 2020 7:53 pm PST by
Apple plans to release additional MacBook models with Apple Silicon in the second half of 2021, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as part of the company's two-year transition away from Intel processors across its Mac lineup. In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that these MacBook models will feature a new design. Kuo did not specify which models these will be, but he...
Read Full Article299 comments
Apple Watc black friday 20 sale feature

Apple Black Friday 2020: Best Apple Watch Deals [Updated]

Wednesday November 25, 2020 4:01 pm PST by
Black Friday sales have begun on a variety of products, including the Apple Watch. There are quite a few deals across the Apple Watch lineup this year, including one of the lowest price we've ever seen the Apple Watch Series 3. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article24 comments
AirPods Pro black friday 20 sale feature 2

Black Friday 2020: AirPods Pro Reach Lowest Price Ever [Updated]

Wednesday November 25, 2020 3:22 pm PST by
Black Friday has kicked off this week, and one of the first major sales for the AirPods Pro is available right now on Walmart. You can find this deal below, along with a few other solid discounts on the regular AirPods. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article47 comments
13 16 inch macbook pro air trio

Reliable Leaker Suggests Redesigned MacBooks in 2021 Will Include Both Apple Silicon and Intel Models

Wednesday November 25, 2020 9:15 am PST by
Reliable leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today suggested on Twitter that redesigned MacBooks coming in the second half of 2021 will include models with both Apple Silicon chips and Intel processors. The brief Tweet came in response to a MacRumors article from earlier today, which outlined a report from Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Apple plans to release redesigned MacBook models with Apple ...
Read Full Article199 comments
mac mini macbook pro macbook air

Apple M1 Hands-On Comparison: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro vs. Mac Mini

Monday November 23, 2020 3:40 pm PST by
Apple's M1 Macs are out in the wild now, but ahead of the holidays, you might still be trying to figure out which one to pick up, either for yourself or as a gift for someone else. We've got all three of the new Macs available, so we thought we'd give MacRumors readers a hands-on overview of each machine in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article137 comments
app store christmas icon

Apple Shutting Down App Store Connect From December 23 to December 27

Monday November 23, 2020 10:14 am PST by
Apple shuts down App Store Connect for a week around the holidays each year in an effort to give App Store staff time off from work. This year, App Store Connect will be unavailable from December 23 to December 27. With App Store Connect unavailable, Apple will not accept new apps or app updates, so all pricing changes and new app submissions need to be locked in before those dates for...
Read Full Article13 comments
iPads black friday 20 sale feature

Apple Black Friday 2020: Best iPad Deals

Tuesday November 24, 2020 8:51 am PST by
Although we're still a few days away from the official launch of Black Friday, we've known for a few weeks that many retailers would be kicking off discounts ahead of November 27. Because of this trend, today we're tracking discounts across Apple's lineup of iPads, including the 10.2-inch iPad and 2020 iPad Pro. More sales are likely to appear as the week progresses, and when they do we'll update ...
Read Full Article
Target November Deals 1

Black Friday Spotlight: Target Begins Week-Long Sale With Deals on iPhone 12, Powerbeats Pro, and More

Monday November 23, 2020 8:07 am PST by
We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article18 comments
new mac mini logicpro screen

M1 Macs Able to Run Up to Six External Displays Using DisplayLink

Tuesday November 24, 2020 6:53 am PST by
It is possible to run up to six external displays from the M1 Mac mini, and five external displays from the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, with the aid of DisplayPort adapters, according to YouTuber Ruslan Tulupov. This far exceeds Apple's specified limits on external displays with the M1 Macs. Apple's host of new M1 Macs are not capable of supporting as many external displays as their...
Read Full Article203 comments
2020 apple shopping event

Apple Offering Up to $150 Gift Card With Select Products on Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

Monday November 23, 2020 2:53 am PST by
Apple has announced its annual four-day shopping event, offering customers up to a $150 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of select products between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States. The gift card values in the United States are as follows: $150 for 16-inch MacBook Pro $150 for 21.5-inch iMac $50 for 13-inch MacBook Pro $50 for MacBook Air $50 for iPhone SE,...
Read Full Article90 comments