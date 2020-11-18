Guides
Custom App Icons on Home Screen No Longer Route Through Shortcuts App in iOS 14.3 Beta 2

by

Apple in iOS 14.3 is streamlining the Home Screen customization process by simplifying the way that app shortcuts work. With the launch of iOS 14, users quickly discovered that Shortcuts could be used to replace traditional app icons to create an entirely customized ‌Home Screen‌ look.

shortcuts home screen banner
Unfortunately, while these Home Screens created with Shortcuts looked fantastic, the experience was less than ideal because launching an app through shortcuts required the Shortcuts app to open briefly, slowing the app opening process. In iOS 14.3 beta 2, that's no longer the case because shortcuts no longer have to route through the Shortcuts app.

As Reddit users discovered after installing yesterday's beta, launching an app through Shortcuts on the ‌Home Screen‌ in iOS 14.3 pops up a banner at the top of the display, but the full Shortcuts app no longer opens, so there's less of a delay when using a custom icon to launch apps.

iOS 14 home screen
The simplification of the shortcut opening process from the ‌Home Screen‌ will be a welcome change for those who have opted to customize their Home Screens with a whole set of custom icons, as the experience is much more similar to opening a standard app without Shortcuts.


For those interested in adding custom icons to their ‌Home Screen‌ through the Shortcuts app, make sure to check out our how to.

Apple has seeded two betas of iOS 14.3 at this time, and it's likely that the update will see an official release in December. Those who want to try out the Shortcut feature now can do so through Apple's public beta option.

Top Rated Comments
contacos Avatar
contacos
1 day ago at 11:56 am
When I first read it I was sure they actually blocked it! Call me surprised
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
silentdevotion Avatar
silentdevotion
1 day ago at 11:45 am
Hopefully customization will be a big focus in IOS 15.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
1 day ago at 11:51 am
Wow I'm actually surprised Apple made this change lol. They're doing a better job listening lately.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Awesome Avatar
Mr. Awesome
1 day ago at 11:47 am
I never would’ve thought Apple would do this, but now that they have I want to make some custom icons.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cknibbs Avatar
cknibbs
1 day ago at 12:54 pm
All I want is a simple way to disable app text below each icon. I’m well aware of what each app is!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pizzzle Avatar
pizzzle
1 day ago at 11:57 am
They should allow the option to remove the banner.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

