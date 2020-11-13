Guides
Menu Bar Controller App for Sonos Speakers Updated for macOS 11

by

German developer Alexander Heinrich today updated his popular Menu Bar Controller app for Sonos speakers connected to Mac, with a new design that mimics Apple's Control Center aesthetic in macOS 11 Big Sur.


The updated app retains all the features of the previous versions within the new layout, which shows the current playing song, its album cover, and larger buttons to interact with the queue.

A new slider has been added to integrate muting and changing the volume in one control button, while at the bottom of the main panel, users are able to quickly select the current Sonos group or room in their system.

In addition, the views for playing music on grouped speakers have been redesigned. For example, the Group view now clearly shows which song will play on the created group and which speakers are selected.

Lastly, a new set of configurable keyboard shortcuts allow users to quickly mute or pause the current playback.

Menu Bar Controller for Sonos costs $1.99 and can be downloaded from the Mac App Store. [Direct Link]

mw360 Avatar
mw360
18 hours ago at 07:50 am
Two purchases in the space of two comments. That guy's going to be rich!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lo5co Avatar
lo5co
18 hours ago at 07:54 am
Three.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thefourthpope Avatar
thefourthpope
21 hours ago at 05:39 am
Did not know about this. All this time I’ve been streaming over AirPlay like a caveman. Definitely adding to my iMac. Thanks MR!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wayfarer Avatar
Wayfarer
18 hours ago at 08:22 am
This looks pretty cool and aesthetically pleasing! I can't wait to try this out. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
