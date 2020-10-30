Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy Kicks Off a Month of Apple Deals and More
We've begun tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This year we're starting with Best Buy, which announced its Black Friday sales earlier in the week while simultaneously kicking off a notable early sale on a huge variety of products, including Apple devices.
Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule
Every Best Buy location in the United States will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2020, so the focus on November 26 will be online deals. Best Buy's full schedule for the week of Black Friday can be seen below, and you can check out the Best Buy Black Friday newspaper ad right here.
- Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) - Closed
- Black Friday (Nov. 27) - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time
- Saturday, Nov. 28 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time
- Sunday, Nov. 29 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time
Of course, these dates won't be the only times to snag deals at Best Buy in November, with a total of four extra discount events planned by the retailer next month. We don't know specifics of the early November sales yet, but the important sale here is on November 16, when My Best Buy Members will be able to shop thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad one week early.
- Nov. 5 to 8 - The Wish List Sale
- Nov. 11 - The Treat Yourself Sale
- Nov. 12 to 15 - Our Coolest Deals Sale
- Nov. 16 to 17 - My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale
- Nov. 22 - Black Friday Starts Now! Sale
Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Best Buy is requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings if they plan to shop in stores on Black Friday (and in general). There will be a limit to the number of people within each location, and social distancing efforts will be in effect.
For anyone who doesn't want to shop inside a Best Buy store during the holidays, contactless curbside pickup is available at all Best Buy stores. Orders are ready within an hour, and an employee can safely bring it out and place it inside your car. Next-day and same-day delivery options are also expanding to include more items on Best Buy's website.
Of course, there's also the Early Black Friday event running right now, which you can read about in more detail in the next section.
Early Black Friday - Oct. 28 through Nov. 1
There are quite a few categories covered in the early Black Friday sale, including video games, TVs, Apple products, headphones, small kitchen appliances, printers, vacuums, and much more. Head to Best Buy's landing page for the sale to shop the entire sale.
Below we've gathered some of the more notable items being marked down in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. In regards to Apple, this mainly includes deals on Apple Watch SE and Series 6.
Headphones
- AirPods with Charging Case - $129.99, down from $159.00
- Powerbeats Pro - $159.99, down from $249.99
- Beats Solo Pro - $169.99, down from $299.99
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II - $199.00, down from $299.00
Bluetooth Speakers
- UE Megaboom 3 - $99.99, down from $199.99
- Marshall Emberton - $99.99, down from $149.99
- JBL PartyBox 300 - $299.99, down from $499.99
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS - $259.00, down from $279.00
- Apple Watch SE, 44mm GPS - $289.00, down from $309.00
- Apple Watch SE, 40mm Cellular - $309.00, down from $329.00
- Apple Watch SE, 44mm Cellular - $339.00, down from $359.00
- Apple Watch Series 6, 40mm GPS - $379.00, down from $399.00
- Apple Watch Series 6, 44mm GPS - $409.00, down from $429.00
- Apple Watch Series 6, 40mm Cellular - $479.00, down from $499.00
- Apple Watch Series 6, 44mm Cellular - $509.00, down from $529.00
Miscellaneous
- Select Apple iPhone Cases - Save up to 30 percent
- Linksys Velop AC2200 Mesh System - $199.99, down from $399.99
- Philips Hue Lightstrip 2m base kit + extension - $59.99, down from $104.99
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-Pack - $99.99, down from $134.99
- WD 14TB External Hard Drive - $189.99, down from $309.99
Best Buy Black Friday - Weeklong Savings Begin Nov. 22
Like most retailers, Best Buy's Black Friday is really a week-long event that starts the Sunday before Thanksgiving: November 22. This will stretch through to Thanksgiving day with an online-only set of deals, and then end on Black Friday, November 27, with the expected selection of doorbusters.
Similar to years past, you'll find a lot of markdowns on quality TV sets, Blu-Rays, smartphones, Dyson vacuums, smart speakers, video games, and much more. Many of the sales listed below are available thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday event that runs through November 1, but after that ends you won't be able to get the discounts again until November 22 (or November 16 if you're a My Best Buy member).
Laptops
- MacBook Pro - Save up to $250 on select models
- MacBook Air - Save up to $200 on select models
- HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop - $499.99 (Save $250)
Tablets
- iPad - Save up to $70
- iPad Pro - Save up to $150
- Surface Pro 7 - $799.00 (Save $230)
- Fire HD Tablets - Save $70
- Amazon Kindles - Save up to $80
Streaming Devices
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - $17.99 (Save $12)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - $27.99 (Save $12)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $29.99 (Save $20)
- Roku Premiere 4K - $24.99 (Save $15)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K - $29.99 (Save $20)
Computer Accessories
- Logitech Wireless Mice - $9.99 (Save $8)
- Keyboards - Save up to 40 percent
- Targus Octave Backpack - $9.99 (Save $20)
- HyperDrive USB-C Hubs - Save 30 percent
- Incase Laptop Sleeves - Save 50 percent
Storage
- WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive - $89.99, down from $179.99
- Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive - $69.99, down from $92.49
- Samsung 1TB Internal SATA SSD - $109.99, down from $169.99
Gift Cards
- Apple Gift Card - Free $20 Best Buy e-gift card with $100 Apple Gift Card purchase
- Xbox Gift Cards - Save 10 percent
- Nintendo eShop - Save 10 percent
Video Games
This year will see the launch of a new generation of video game consoles. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X won't have any deals, you'll definitely be able to save with solid markdowns on previous generation consoles and a wide assortment of video game software.
We don't know much about hardware deals yet, but Best Buy is showcasing a deal on the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.
- Gears 5 - $4.99
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $12.99
- Death Stranding - $19.99
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.99
- The Last of Us Part II - $29.99
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99
- Ghost of Tsushima - $39.99
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99
To keep track of these Black Friday sales and more, head to our full Black Friday Roundup as well as our separate Deals Roundup.
As a Best Buy store manager please believe us when we tell you these are the same sales we will have that weekend and to NOT SHOP ON BLACK FRIDAY. We will be dealing with massive crowds while understaffed. Doorbusters will all be online and there will be zero reason to go into a store. None of us wanted to open at 5am but that is what we get for closing on Thanksgiving. Please shop early and help lessen the crowds!
YES. I can’t believe it. I read the rules and it’s the new All in One Apple Gift card.
I assume the $100 Apple Gift card is redeemable at the Apple store to use when buying a fancy new iPhone 12 Pro Max? Don’t need any more App Store credit...
Let me get this straight.
Buy 300 dollars worth of Apple Gift Cards at Best Buy, get 60 dollars back in Best Buy Gift cards, so effectively paying only $240.
And using that $300 hundred dollar Apple Giftcard and buy an Apple Watch directly from Apple, who usually gives a $50 dollar Apple Gift card with a purchase of Apple Watch (that’s what they did last year).
So effectively pay only $169 for an Apple Watch SE???
No way this can be happening lol
The "month" part is to prevent massive crowds over one weekend and to lessen the impact of already constrained inventory.
I guess we should just start calling it 'Black November', then. Soon, it'll be 'Black 4th Quarter'.
The "month" part is to prevent massive crowds over one weekend and to lessen the impact of already constrained inventory.
Black Friday Month? ?♂️