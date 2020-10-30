Apple Launches AirPods Pro Service Program for Crackling/Static Problems and ANC Issues
Apple today announced the launch of a new service program for AirPods Pro sound issues, which is designed to address AirPods Pro units experiencing static or crackling sounds or problems with Active Noise Cancellation.
Faulty AirPods exhibit the following problems, according to Apple:
- Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone
- Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise
Affected AirPods were manufactured before October 2020, and those who have AirPods experiencing issues can take them to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for service free of charge. Apple says that the AirPods Pro will be examined prior to service to verify that they're eligible for the program. AirPods Pro earbuds demonstrating the issue (left, right, or both) will be replaced.
The program applies only to the AirPods Pro and not other AirPods models. It covers AirPods Pro for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.
AirPods Pro users have been complaining about issues with crackling/popping sounds during movement and problems with Active Noise Cancellation for months now. Affected users see the crackling or popping sound appear over time, and it appears to occur when something causes the earbud to move or vibrate.
So... all of them?
Am not sure if that is a positive or negative comment.
It's not an Apple product if it doesn't have a repair program.
According to me Apple does care for their customers more than 99% percent of the companies out there.
Seeing as today is October 30, 2020, my question is how could any be in existence that were manufactured after October 31, 2020? Or is it a reverse entropy situation like in that Tenet movie?
Before October 2020 does not include any manufactured after October 31, 2020. So no, not all of them.
Let me know if I can answer any other questions to which the answer should be obvious.
The point, which you missed obviously, is that Apple has essentially acknowledged that every one made up until very recently has been faulty. This is a big deal for headphones that cost as much as Air Pods Pro. Good for Apple for acknowledging the problem though. Better late than never. But seeing as I got mine replaced a couple months ago with zero argument I figure they knew it was an issue long ago.
talk to them, in this situation they refund you.
Glad I just payed apple $90+ dollars to replace one of mine that had this exact issue smh