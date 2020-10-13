Apple Offering iPhone 12 Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

Following the debut of the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone‌ 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max, Apple is offering pre-approval for the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program ahead of when the first pre-orders begin this Friday.



Existing and new ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the ‌iPhone‌ to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones on October 16.

Pre-approvals are available until 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 15 for those who want to purchase an ‌iPhone‌ 12 or ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ through the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program. Apple's pre-approval process is designed to make it simple and quick for ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members to purchase their new iPhones right when pre-orders become available.

Those who are part of the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program can select their preferred ‌iPhone‌, confirm their carrier, and get loan approval ahead of time, cutting down on the steps needed to make a purchase on launch date.

‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program pricing starts at $49.91 per month for the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and $39.50 per month for the ‌iPhone‌ 12. AppleCare+ is included in that monthly price.

Pre-orders for the ‌iPhone‌ 12 and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ kick off at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 16, with the first orders set to arrive to customers on Friday, October 23. Those who want an ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max or ‌iPhone‌ 12 mini will need to wait, as those devices will be available for pre-order on November 6 with a launch to follow on November 13.