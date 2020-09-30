Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Seeds New Public Beta of macOS Big Sur to Public Beta Testers

by

Apple today seeded a new beta of the upcoming macOS 11 Big Sur update to its public beta testing group, allowing non-developers to give the software a try ahead of its public release this fall. The new beta release for public testers comes a few weeks after the last beta, and a day after the ninth beta was seeded to developers.


Beta testers who signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the macOS Big Sur beta through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile.

Mac users who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate on the beta website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS betas. Potential beta testers should make a full backup before installing ‌macOS Big Sur‌, and it may not be wise to install the update on a primary machine because betas can be unstable.

macOS Big Sur introduces a refined design for the macOS operating system, which is more similar to iOS but immediately familiar to Mac users with tweaks to window design, color palette, app icons, system sounds, menu bars, and sidebars.

The update brings Control Center to the Mac for the first time, providing quicker access to system controls for things like volume, keyboard brightness, screen brightness, Wi-Fi connection, and more.

An updated Notification Center includes more interactive notifications and redesigned widgets that mirror the new ‌widgets‌ in iOS 14. Notifications are now grouped by app, and you can customize which ‌widgets‌ show up.

Safari has a new customizable start page, built-in translation, and a Privacy Report feature that lets you know which trackers each website is using to follow you across the web. There's a new Mac App Store category for extensions, and you can now control the specific sites that extensions are able to work with for more privacy.

The Messages app for Mac has been overhauled to bring it more in line with the Messages app for iOS and it supports features like pinned conversations, mentions, inline replies, Messages effects, and Memoji creation and Memoji stickers. Search is also better to make it easier to find old conversations, photos, links, and more.

A redesigned Maps app in macOS Big Sur adds support for Look Around, indoor maps, Guides, and Shared ETA updates, plus it can be used to generate cycling routes and routes with charging stops for electric vehicles, which can be sent to iPhone.

There are also smaller updates for apps like Photos, Music, and Home, with a full list of everything new in macOS Big Sur available in our roundup.

Avatar
4jasontv
19 hours ago at 11:59 am
Does this fix the [obscure use case] bug? MacOS is useless unless until they fix this!

/s
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Martyimac
18 hours ago at 01:45 pm
Everything I had posted feedback on is now fixed. :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
imran5720
19 hours ago at 11:53 am
Anxious to install it when released , when is it coming out
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tywebb13
18 hours ago at 12:51 pm


Any way of seeing the build number before you download it? I'm not sure which i am downloading through software update.

Here is the list of full installers currently available to public beta testers via software update:


As you can see I am downloading pid 001-51046 which matches build 20A5384c.



Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MartinBo
18 hours ago at 01:01 pm


I'm praying that the issue with AirPods Pro only playing audio through 1 ear is fixed. 3 versions it has been broken

Check the right/left balance in Sound settings. I had the same issue with Sony WH1000XM4 after taking a call. Could be related.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ErikGrim
12 hours ago at 06:51 pm


in what way? My music app is very fast. I have a MBP 2014. It does get slow with slow internet, but nothing else.

Oh it is slow.



Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
