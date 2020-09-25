Guides
Deals: OWC Discounts Range of USB-C Docks With Extra $10 Off for MacRumors Readers

by

We've partnered up with OWC this season to offer our readers an exclusive offer on the retailer's popular USB-C docks for Mac computers. Below you'll find these deals, along with a few other sales going on at OWC in September.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Our exclusive sale is knocking $10 off the OWC USB-C Dock in Space Gray and Silver. There are a few versions of this accessory, including one with 10 ports and a Mini DisplayPort for $94.98, down from $149.99.

You can also get the USB-C Dock with 10 ports and a Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter for $108.99, down from $149.99. Both of these accessories have had the MacRumors exclusive savings automatically applied, so simply add them to your cart and check out to net the deals (limit two per customer).

EXTRA $10 OFF
OWC USB-C Dock For Macs

In total, the USB-C Dock has two USB-C ports, four standard USB ports, one Mini DisplayPort, one gigabit Ethernet port, one 3.5mm audio port, and one SD card reader. Our exclusive offer with OWC will run through the end of October.

Other deals at OWC include savings of $10 when you buy two USB-C Travel Docks, totaling $99.98, down from $109.98. The Travel Dock includes ports for USB-C, two standard USB ports, one SD card reader, and one HDMI port.

Lastly, OWC has a collection of bundle deals for shoppers. The first lets you purchase an OWC miniStack external hard drive and bundle in select hard drives to save up to $10 off your purchase. You can also save on Parallels Desktop Pro Edition when purchasing alongside select OWC hard drives. All of these offers can be found at the top of this page.

OWC also has its Drive Dock USB-C with a special combo deal that offers $10 off qualifying hard drives. The Drive Dock offers a compact solution to access bare SATA drives, offering two drive bays that accomodate 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, priced at $89.75, down from $119.99.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
clive27
1 day ago at 09:21 am
The picture is for the thunderbolt dock, while the deal is for the usbc dock.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Rocko99991
1 day ago at 09:38 am
$150 for a dock of ports that was included in the older MBP. Genius removing them...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
AngerDanger
1 day ago at 10:17 am


The picture is for the thunderbolt dock, while the deal is for the usbc dock.

Ah, ****, you're right! Fixed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MGrayson3
21 hours ago at 01:40 pm



OWC’s customer service is absolute crap, as are their thunderbolt docks.

I've had VERY good experience with their customer service. Everything fine except the docks. Maybe I've been lucky? But then, I've gotten great customer service from AT&T, so perhaps it's my superpower. :cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
az431
1 day ago at 10:21 am


$150 for a dock of ports that was included in the older MBP. Genius removing them...

Most of which were never used by the majority of MacBook owners. On the other hand removing the ports reduced the size and weight without removing battery capacity, which are things everyone benefits from.


I am a big fan of OWC. Memory, Hard disks, RAID, an entire Mac Mini from 2011 for a file server. Great service. Great advice.

BUT...

I've had two docks from them. Both proved so unreliable as to be useless. Not mounting disks from some ports, TB cable disconnecting randomly. I now have a CalDigit TS3+ and am very happy.

OWC’s customer service is absolute crap, as are their thunderbolt docks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

