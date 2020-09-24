Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 With Fixes for WiFi Bug, 27-Inch iMac Graphics Issues

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.7, the latest update to the ‌macOS Catalina‌ software. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 fixes several major bugs that Mac users have been experiencing, and it comes a month after the latest macOS Catalina release.



According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 addresses an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to WiFi, it fixes a bug that could prevent files from syncing through iCloud Drive, and most notably for new iMac owners, it fixes an issue that was causing a small white flashing line to appear on machines equipped with the Radeon Pro 5700 XT.

‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac. - Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks

- Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through ‌iCloud Drive‌

- Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on ‌iMac‌ (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Since the launch of the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ in August, there have been complaints about a graphical glitch with the model that includes the higher-end a 5700 XT GPU. Many users have reported seeing flashes of a horizontal white line, and while it was unclear if it was a software or hardware issue, today's fix indicates that it was indeed a software-related bug.