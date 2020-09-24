Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

iOS 14: Picture in Picture with Youtube

While Picture in Picture is supported in iOS 14, Youtube is a special case.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
iOS 14 Home Screen Setup
iOS 14: How to Use Widgets
Widgetsmith How To
iOS 14 Orange and Green Dots
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 With Fixes for WiFi Bug, 27-Inch iMac Graphics Issues

by

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.7, the latest update to the ‌macOS Catalina‌ software. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 fixes several major bugs that Mac users have been experiencing, and it comes a month after the latest macOS Catalina release.


The ‌‌‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌‌‌ 10.15.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 addresses an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to WiFi, it fixes a bug that could prevent files from syncing through iCloud Drive, and most notably for new iMac owners, it fixes an issue that was causing a small white flashing line to appear on machines equipped with the Radeon Pro 5700 XT.

‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.

- Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks
- Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through ‌iCloud Drive‌
- Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on ‌iMac‌ (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Since the launch of the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ in August, there have been complaints about a graphical glitch with the model that includes the higher-end a 5700 XT GPU. Many users have reported seeing flashes of a horizontal white line, and while it was unclear if it was a software or hardware issue, today's fix indicates that it was indeed a software-related bug.

Related Roundup: macOS Catalina

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Soba
23 hours ago at 11:04 am


First recent macOS release with a 10.x.7 update. I think the last time this happened was when we were on two year upgrade cycles.

Indeed, there has not been a 10.x.7 release since Snow Leopard in 2011.

I realize things are odd this year due to Covid, but I'm glad Apple is staggering releases a bit more this season. I hope they consider returning to longer development cycles and spacing out releases during the year as they used to, thus (hopefully) shipping better software and allowing products to reach further maturity through updates before the next version ships. They are trying to throw too much stuff out the door at the same time every year and it is impossible for any organization to do that well. One or two things at a time, please!

After the disastrous MobileMe launch, Steve Jobs sent a mea culpa email ('https://www.cultofmac.com/495868/today-in-apple-history-steve-jobs-acknowledges-mobileme-failure/'), including the following:


It was a mistake to launch MobileMe at the same time as iPhone 3G, iPhone 2.0 software and the App Store. We all had more than enough to do, and MobileMe could have been delayed without consequence.

Apple has more than enough to do with each major OS release. Slow it down, stagger the releases, and get stuff right.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
CJ Dorschel
13 hours ago at 09:27 pm


Indeed, there has not been a 10.x.7 release since Snow Leopard in 2011.

God I miss those years. Bertrand Serlet was the head OS X engineer for 10.4 - 10.6 and also headed the Intel transition. Snow Leopard will always be the holy grail of OS X releases.

Apple should return to two year cycles. I remember having to wipe my Mac Pro with each biweekly development release and install each fresh. It allowed for proper debugging by eliminating possible third party apps and plugins from interfering in properly ironing out OS bugs while allowing developers plenty of time to work on their apps. Then Cook wanted to cash in on the Mac App Store by aligning OS X releases to iOS annual cycles to entice more developers and cash in on a new revenue stream with the Mac App Store.

Unfortunately, rushing release cycles lead to more bugs and less polish. I’d rather spend $129 for a proper OS release than free annual system updates that need more time for a proper release, especially as Apple began developing more variants of MacBooks and iMacs and Macbook Air’s and Mac mini’s and Mac Pro’s.

the genius of Jobs was his ability to see simplicity and make it work. When he returned to Apple in the late 90’s he slashed Scully era projects and created the now infamous Quadrant focusing on core products:

Consumer Professional

Laptop iBook/MacBook PowerBook

Desktop eMac/iMac PowerMac/Mac
Pro

simple. No product fragmentation. Reasonably priced systems that balanced form and function perfectly. Jony Ive made his visions come to life and Cook ran the financials. It was the perfect trio.

Now we have three iPhone sizes and each have different features, iPad/iPad mini/iPad Air/iPad Pro 11 and 12, MacBoo Air, MacBook Pro 13/16, mac minis, but only one 27” iMac and a $6000 Mac Pro. Then Apple Watches with endless bands, HomePods, AppleTV and AppleTV 4K, iPod Touch, etc etc etc

I miss the three dedicated displays that ranged from 20”, 23”, and the award winning 30” ACD professionals used that didn’t cost $5999 without a stand.

Then they ditch their airport line instead of moving to mesh systems while pushing harder into streaming services. If 90% of your product line and services depend on wireless networking, why ditch a stellar network product line? Update it or buy out a company producing next gen mesh systems and bring them in house. Add mesh networking into HomePods and AppleTV’s as they’re already HomeKit hubs. Don’t wipe a central product line and sell third party systems that are hit or miss in working with the very products that depend on them to function. I knew Cook had to have made that decision as it‘s very typical of CFO’s to see only what may be and not what can be, thinking primarily about cutting divisions shortterm while not understanding the longterm consequences. Ever since they ditched their AirPort line consumers have had to fend for themselves in finding systems that work with Apple products.

I feared Cook would run Apple like Scully and he is only focused on one thing: stocks and marketshare. Jobs knew to create stellar products first and everything else would follow. He brought Apple out of bankruptcy and paved the way in reshaping numerous markets. Before the iPhone, cellular companies would not allow mobile device manufacturers to run their own software. It had to be Verizons or Sprints. AT&T was the only carrier who agreed to Jobs’ insistence on running iPhoneOS on Apple’s first iphones. After the success, Verizon agreed followed by other carriers and soon Android came out and the days of mobile phones running carrier OS’s became a distant memory.

Jobs was difficult but he knew exactly how to make it work.

How I miss those days.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
FocusAndEarnIt
23 hours ago at 10:43 am
First recent macOS release with a 10.x.7 update. I think the last time this happened was when we were on two year upgrade cycles.

EDIT: Yep, I was right. Last time we had a release go past 10.x.6 was Mac OS X Snow Leopard 10.6.8, of which was the last macOS release on a two year upgrade cycle (and still supported the first Rosetta, mind you!). Catalina has really been a crapshoot. For perspective, first time this has happened in over TEN years. C'mon Apple & Craig Federighi. Hoping Big Sur will be better.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jprmercado
23 hours ago at 10:35 am
Well, this is definitely a [welcome] surprise for me and my 2012 MacBook Pro. ?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Blackstick
23 hours ago at 10:34 am
That wifi bug was super annoying, glad it's addressed.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
greenbreadmmm
23 hours ago at 10:49 am
a 13.7 and now a 10.15.7

Torn between good for them and get your **** together.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Lineup Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 12 mini,' 'iPhone 12,' 'iPhone 12 Pro,' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max'

Monday September 21, 2020 5:24 am PDT by
Leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared the alleged naming for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup on Twitter. The tweet proposes that the upcoming iPhone 12 models will be titled "iPhone 12 mini," "iPhone 12," "iPhone 12 Pro," and "iPhone 12 Pro Max." The names likely correspond to the three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the iPhone 12 mini, the 6.7-inch model ...
Read Full Article275 comments

iOS 14 Widgets Offer iPhone Users Creative Home Screen Ideas

Sunday September 20, 2020 8:43 pm PDT by
Updated on September 22nd with hands on video. In iOS 14, Apple introduced ‌the concept of Home Screen‌ widgets, which provide information from apps at a glance. Widgets can be pinned to the Home Screen in various spots and sizes, allowing for many different layouts. Despite the relative lack of...
Read Full Article93 comments

Hands-On With iOS 14 Widgets, Custom Icons, and Home Screen Setup

Tuesday September 22, 2020 3:25 pm PDT by
Apple with iOS 14 introduced widgets on the Home Screen, leading to unprecedented levels of customization for the iPhone. Combined with Shortcuts that let you change an app's icon, iOS 14 lets you create a whole new look for your Home Screen. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've been following along with some of the creative alternative Home Screen designs that M...
Read Full Article79 comments

PSA: New Apple Watch Owners Have to Return Entire Device for Ill-Fitting Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop

Monday September 21, 2020 3:26 pm PDT by
With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple introduced two new band options, the Solo Loop and the Braided Solo Loop. These new bands are unique because they have no clasps, buckles, or other fasteners, and instead use a stretch design to allow them to pull onto the wrist over the hand. Because these bands are not adjustable, Apple sells each one in nine different sizes to make sure each person...
Read Full Article364 comments

Apple's iPhone 12 Event Could Happen on October 13 Based on Rumors From Mobile Operators

Wednesday September 23, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone-centric event could perhaps be held on Tuesday, October 13, according to information shared with MacRumors by an employee at a UK cellular carrier. There's no way for us to confirm the dates at this point in time nor are we sure on the credibility of the source, but even without a rumor, Tuesday, October 13 is a good guess based on Apple's historic launch timelines, ...
Read Full Article125 comments

New Images Leak of iPhone 12 Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable

Thursday September 24, 2020 2:37 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models will ship with a new Lightning to USB-C cable that includes a braided fabric design. Images of the purported cables were leaked in July, and today leaker Mr White has shared new images that give us a closer look at what we might get included in the iPhone 12 box. The photos show a USB-C to Lightning cable with a clearly braided design rather...
Read Full Article160 comments

Interest in iOS 14 Home Screen Ideas Helps Pinterest Break Daily Download Record

Wednesday September 23, 2020 4:37 am PDT by
Apple's introduction of widgets on the Home Screen in iOS 14 has driven a surge in interest among users looking to customize their iPhone, and that has reportedly had a knock-on effect for Pinterest, whose iOS app has seen record downloads as users flock to its content seeking design inspiration. As reported by TechCrunch, App Store intelligence firm Apptopia was first to note the impact of ...
Read Full Article29 comments

Apple Releases First Public Betas of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Shazam Control Center Options

Monday September 21, 2020 10:34 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to its public beta testing group, a few days after seeding the first betas to developers and a little less than a week after releasing the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.2 updates over the air after ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Apple Emphasizes That Solo Loop May Increase in Length Over Time, Updates Sizing Guide With More Specific Instructions

Wednesday September 23, 2020 8:26 am PDT by
Apple on Tuesday updated one of its support documents to emphasize that the new silicone rubber Solo Loop for the Apple Watch may increase in length over time, as mentioned in fine print at the bottom of the Solo Loop product page. Apple has also updated its printable Solo Loop sizing guide with more specific instructions, as noted by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber. The guide now advises users to ...
Read Full Article232 comments

Microsoft Announces Outlook for Mac Redesign, Improvements to iOS and watchOS Apps

Tuesday September 22, 2020 8:56 am PDT by
Microsoft has today announced plans to bring a new design to its Outlook for Mac app along with several other improvements and features for Outlook on iOS and watchOS. In preparation for the public release of macOS Big Sur, Microsoft has been testing a new design for Outlook on Mac. The design includes Microsoft's Fluent icons and several design cues from Big Sur such as rounded corners....
Read Full Article115 comments