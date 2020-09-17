Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to Developers [Updated]

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to developers, just one day after releasing the iOS 14 update and a few hours after hinting at the iOS 14.2 beta in an Xcode beta update.



iOS and iPadOS 14.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed.

There's no word yet on what's included in iOS 14.2, but it likely focuses on features, bug fixes, and tweaks that weren't able to be include in the initial iOS 14.2 release.

Once we download the update and dig into what's new, we'll update this article with details.

Update: iOS 14.2 introduces a new Shazam Music Recognition feature for the Control Center, making it easier to identify songs that you're listening to or that are playing around you.

Apple has also added a new music feature that displays Apple Music suggestions in the Control Center Now Playing widget when music is not being actively played.

Update: The iOS 14.2 update can now be downloaded over the air.