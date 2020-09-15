Apple Unveils New 8th-Gen 10.2-inch iPad With A12 Chip, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Support

Apple today unveiled a new eight-generation iPad with a powerful A12 Bionic chip that brings the Neural Engine to the entry iPad for the first time and provides 40 percent faster performance than the A11, with double the graphics power.



Apple claims the new more affordable iPad is twice as fast as the top-selling Windows laptop, three times faster than the top selling Android tablet, and six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.



"We're excited to offer customers an even faster and more powerful experience with the eighth-generation iPad," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With its beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, the performance boost from the A12 Bionic, great cameras, and so much more, the new iPad is an incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones."

Shipping with the new iPadOS 14 mobile operating system, the new iPad supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, features Smart Keyboard Support, and offers gigabit-class LTE as an additional option.

Apple says the new eighth-generation iPad is designed to be environmentally friendly and supports Apple’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The new iPad starts at $329, or $299 for education customers, while the Wi-Fi plus cellular model costs $459. All versions can be ordered today on the Apple online store with availability starting Friday.