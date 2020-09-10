Video Provides Walkthrough of Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Opening Day

Apple today opened its new Marina Bay Sands retail store in Singapore, and YouTube channel Superadrianme TV has produced a video walkthrough, embedded below, that gives viewers a real sense of what it's like to visit the stunning one-of-a-kind construction.



The video includes Apple's traditional clapping welcome for customers at an official store opening, the 45-meter-long underwater entrance tunnel from Basement 2 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and the long escalator ride to reach the top.

It also shows off the domed main floor, including the central oculus at the apex of the structure and the surrounding louvered blinds, which illuminate the interior while keeping customers protected from the scorching rays of the midday sun.

The store includes not only the usual product display areas and gigantic video wall anchoring The Forum, but also Apple's first underwater Boardroom for business meetings, training, and private events.

Apple Marina Bay Sands is the company's third retail store in Singapore, and opening-day visits were by reservation only, with reservations made through the store web page.