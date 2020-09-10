Video Provides Walkthrough of Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Opening Day
Apple today opened its new Marina Bay Sands retail store in Singapore, and YouTube channel Superadrianme TV has produced a video walkthrough, embedded below, that gives viewers a real sense of what it's like to visit the stunning one-of-a-kind construction.
The video includes Apple's traditional clapping welcome for customers at an official store opening, the 45-meter-long underwater entrance tunnel from Basement 2 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and the long escalator ride to reach the top.
It also shows off the domed main floor, including the central oculus at the apex of the structure and the surrounding louvered blinds, which illuminate the interior while keeping customers protected from the scorching rays of the midday sun.
The store includes not only the usual product display areas and gigantic video wall anchoring The Forum, but also Apple's first underwater Boardroom for business meetings, training, and private events.
Apple Marina Bay Sands is the company's third retail store in Singapore, and opening-day visits were by reservation only, with reservations made through the store web page.
Why do you think it’s too much? Apple is a company that popularized selling a phone for $999 at base price. The Apple brand is already considered a luxury brand.
Sorry I think this is too much. Too much money on extravagance. Do they really need this to sell their products? With so much going on in the world their worries should be giving back to the community, not building hyper expensive and luxurious stores around the world.
Apple is a big company now. They’re no longer that tiny company in someone’s garage. Those days were long gone.
And it’s not like Apple is not giving back. On the contrary, under Cook, Apple is putting more efforts in social stuff.
Hope I can visit one day.
EDIT: I really love the mirrored stainless steel they use for the Forum Display and elevator. The Apple logo on the back of the display too. Sheesh. ?
No.
Ugh, all that clapping and wooing. Doesn't it just make you hate everyone involved? [bitter old man face]
Are you a bot? Based on this post, I'd say they need to wipe your memory and rework your AI from the ground up.
Apple store's purpose is only to raise apple's ego showing its magnificency to the world, similar to swastikas around berlin during nazi german. Why?
Apple stores never makes discounts. You will always pay FULL price of a mac/iphone/etc regardless its the day one or a day before that product discontinues. You can buy everything for a lower price in a nearby walmart/mediamarkt and considering apple stores are always in highly populated places, you can certainly find one.
genius bar... noob-to-noob customer service. Hi, how can i setup my gmail account on a mac? seriously??
Try apple products before buying them? its not a ferrari showroom! we all know how looks/feels an iphone/mac and even if we are just landed from mars, we can still try them in above mentioned stores.
Products support service: this is the only good thing about apple stores and in fact 99% of times i entered in apple store was only with a broken iphone, and exited from it with a refurbished one. But for such service, its enough a warehouse smaller 20 times than an apple store. but of course you cant show a big big big apple (swastika) above its entrance....