Apple Music Android Code Confirms 'Apple One' Subscription Bundle

by

Apple is rumored to be working on a subscription services bundle called "Apple One," which could see a launch in the near future, according to code found in the Android version of Apple Music by 9to5Google.


Signs of an "Apple One" bundle were found in the 3.4.0 beta of ‌Apple Music‌ for Android, confirming that ‌Apple Music‌ will be one component of the services bundle. From the Android app code:

Your ‌Apple Music‌ subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.

You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

There is wording that indicates customers who upgrade to Apple One will not be double charged for ‌Apple Music‌, and that the Apple One subscription will be able to be managed on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, ‌Apple TV‌, and Mac.

No other information about the Apple One service was located in the Android version of ‌Apple Music‌, but the original rumor, from Bloomberg, suggested that the bundled service is set to launch in October, likely alongside the ‌iPhone‌.

Apple is actually planning for several Apple One bundle tiers. A basic package is expected to offer ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV‌+, while a second tier will also include Apple Arcade. A third bundle tier will include all of the aforementioned services along with Apple News+.

There will also be a higher-end tier that includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, ‌Apple News‌+, and iCloud storage, and there may also be a new fitness-oriented service that offers virtual fitness classes.

There is no word on bundle pricing yet, but the bundles are expected to offer savings over purchasing each subscription service separately. Bundle pricing could save customers from $2 to more than $5 a month depending on the bundle.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
Unity451
1 day ago at 10:31 am
Not interested in paying for news.... Why would I pay for anxiety and depression when I can get it for free?
Score: 58 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
cocky jeremy
1 day ago at 10:39 am
Name it "Apple One", then give 4-5 different pricing tiers. Derp.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
WiseAJ
1 day ago at 10:29 am
If it was Apple Music + Apple TV + Apple Arcade + 200GB iCloud storage for $15 I'd be instantly sold.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Marbles1
1 day ago at 10:27 am
It would be nice to be able to exclude apple news from the bundle.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nutmac
1 day ago at 10:47 am


Apple is actually planning for several Apple One bundle tiers. A basic package is expected to offer Apple Music and Apple TV+, while a second tier will also include Apple Arcade. A third bundle tier will include all of the aforementioned services along with Apple News+.

There will also be a higher-end tier that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage, and there may also be a new fitness-oriented service that offers virtual fitness classes.

There is no word on bundle pricing yet, but the bundles are expected to offer savings over purchasing each subscription service separately. Bundle pricing could save customers from $2 to more than $5 a month depending on the bundle.

Translating into a table:

[TABLE]
[TR]
[TD][/TD]

[TD]Basic[/TD]
[TD]Second[/TD]
[TD]Third[/TD]
[TD]Higher-End[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Apple Arcade[/TD]
[TD][/TD]

[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Apple Music[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Apple News+[/TD]
[TD][/TD]

[TD][/TD]

[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Apple TV+[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[TD]Yes[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]iCloud[/TD]
[TD][/TD]

[TD][/TD]

[TD][/TD]

[TD]Yes[/TD]
[/TR]
[/TABLE]

My speculations:

* Basic will be $2 cheaper, or $12.99, same as Netflix Standard.
* Second will be $4 cheaper, or $15.99, same as Netflix Premium.
* Third will be $6 cheaper, or $23.99.
* These 3 tiers include standard Apple Music individual plan. Apple Music family plan can be added for $5 more, $4 if Apple is feeling generous.
* Higher-End will include Apple Music family and 200GB iCloud plans,. It will be discounted by $8, or $29.99. 2TB iCloud can be added for $7 more, $5 if Apple is feeling generous.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
decypher44
1 day ago at 10:35 am
Just do one with Apple Music and iCloud. That would be perfect!
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
