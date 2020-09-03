Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app.

‌AirTags‌ are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various versions of iOS since early 2019, but it looks like ‌AirTags‌ may finally be ready to launch, coming alongside new iPhones this fall.

Based on images found in iOS, ‌AirTags‌ may be small, circular tags with built-in Bluetooth and ultra-wideband support for tracking purposes. You'll be able to locate your ‌AirTags‌ in the ‌Find My‌ app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac right alongside all of your Apple devices that support ‌Find My‌.

The rumored ultra-wideband support is worth noting because it's going to let iPhones with a U1 chip (the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max) track positioning with more accuracy than Bluetooth alone. If you lose your keys down the couch cushion, for example, the ‌iPhone‌ should be able to lead you right to them.

We don't know how ‌AirTags‌ will attach to items, but Apple may use rings, adhesive, or a similar method. The exact design also isn't known at this time, but ‌AirTags‌ are expected to be water resistant. As for charging, there are mixed rumors. ‌AirTags‌ might have a replaceable CR2032 battery or they might feature a rechargeable battery that works with an Apple Watch-style charging puck.

Anything that's lost will show up on a ‌Find My‌ map, and you'll see an associated address. Inside, and when you're close, you may also see an augmented reality map with the specific positioning of your lost device. ‌AirTags‌ will also be able to play a sound when you're close by, making it even easier to locate what you're looking for.

There's an iOS 13 feature that lets Apple products communicate with one another when offline, so your lost ‌iPhone‌ can ping off of someone else's that it comes into contact with even without a cellular connection, letting you know where it is. This same feature could come to ‌AirTags‌.

We could be seeing ‌AirTags‌ quite soon, if the most recent AirTag rumor from Japanese site Mac Otakara is to be believed. Mac Otakara believes Apple will hold an event in October that will see the launch of iPhone 12 models, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the ‌AirTags‌.

For more on what to expect when the ‌AirTags‌ launch, make sure to check out our complete AirTags guide.