Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect
Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app.
AirTags are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various versions of iOS since early 2019, but it looks like AirTags may finally be ready to launch, coming alongside new iPhones this fall.
Based on images found in iOS, AirTags may be small, circular tags with built-in Bluetooth and ultra-wideband support for tracking purposes. You'll be able to locate your AirTags in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac right alongside all of your Apple devices that support Find My.
The rumored ultra-wideband support is worth noting because it's going to let iPhones with a U1 chip (the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max) track positioning with more accuracy than Bluetooth alone. If you lose your keys down the couch cushion, for example, the iPhone should be able to lead you right to them.
We don't know how AirTags will attach to items, but Apple may use rings, adhesive, or a similar method. The exact design also isn't known at this time, but AirTags are expected to be water resistant. As for charging, there are mixed rumors. AirTags might have a replaceable CR2032 battery or they might feature a rechargeable battery that works with an Apple Watch-style charging puck.
Anything that's lost will show up on a Find My map, and you'll see an associated address. Inside, and when you're close, you may also see an augmented reality map with the specific positioning of your lost device. AirTags will also be able to play a sound when you're close by, making it even easier to locate what you're looking for.
There's an iOS 13 feature that lets Apple products communicate with one another when offline, so your lost iPhone can ping off of someone else's that it comes into contact with even without a cellular connection, letting you know where it is. This same feature could come to AirTags.
We could be seeing AirTags quite soon, if the most recent AirTag rumor from Japanese site Mac Otakara is to be believed. Mac Otakara believes Apple will hold an event in October that will see the launch of iPhone 12 models, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the AirTags.
For more on what to expect when the AirTags launch, make sure to check out our complete AirTags guide.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
No other tracker company had that scale.
Having a simple hole (perhaps with some other fixing method) means you can always loop through a keyring loop, a loop of fabric or wire, or anything your like.
So by all means stick in magnets or sticky pads or anything else, but please have a simple hole.
Ever heard of TrackR????
Ever heard of Tile???? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, classic Apple.
Tile weren't exactly the first. Nor are they the best in implementation. If Apple can make it actually work and easy (which they have a pretty good track record for), then by all means, they'll win.
I've been waiting for those for a long time and October can't come soon enough.
I don't think that is accurate. Apple made a change in iOS 13 which defaulted location tracking to "always off" for third party apps while it was flagged "always on" for the FindMy app. Apple didn't remove anything, you can still turn location tracking on for third party apps it is now just defaulted to off for privacy.
Because Apple took away functionality that they had provided previously, and now they are using that functionality privately.
Yes, one can argue that its a little jab at companies like Tile, but it did not break their app or product. One could also argue that it was another privacy initiative undertaken by Apple and Tile was caught in the crossfire. I am quite happy with location services being "always off" by default for third party apps forcing me to make the decision.
If I'm wrong please let me know.
OMG I almost spat out my coffee with your suggestion Apple would do the right thing and allow you to pop them open and fit in a new 2032 battery.
if they are serious about e-waste they will allow the user replaceable cr2032 batteries.
Hell would freeze over before Apple did anything user/environmentally friendly like that!