Serial Leaker Jon Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch
Serial leaker Jon Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week.
Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based iMac with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks.
In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope," and then followed up with:
If you want the new iMac, keep an eye out for August.
No redesign.
Shipping times for current iMac models have been delayed for weeks, which has led many observers to believe an iMac refresh may be on the horizon.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said Apple plans to refresh its existing Intel-based iMac in the third quarter of 2020 prior to launching an iMac with Apple Silicon later this year.
Kuo's report didn't specify if the Intel-based iMac refresh would include a redesign or if it would be saved for the Apple Silicon model.
Reliable leaker CoinX claimed in March that an iMac update was coming "soon," but no further information has been shared since then.
Apple's iMac redesign is rumored to feature "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels, similar to those seen on Apple's Pro Display XDR that accompanied the new Mac Pro last year.
Prosser on Sunday also responded to a question on Twitter about whether the new iMac would be powered by Apple Silicon or be Intel-based, saying, "The first ARM Mac will likely be a 13.3" MacBook Pro."
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the first Mac to be updated with an Apple Silicon chip will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, which should see a refresh with the Apple chip before the end of 2020. DigiTimes has also said that Apple Silicon chips will be coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro before the end of the year.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Me. Why? Because I want only one computer, like the iMac's design and its great display and use both Windows (for gaming) and macOS (for everything else). I won't be able to run Windows properly on an ARM iMac, that's why I will spend a large amount on the last and most powerful Intel iMac and use it for many years.
Who would still want a intel iMac?
Me.
My 10 year old iMac is showing it's age now.
I wouldn't consider a Rev A Apple Silicon based iMac.
Just about everyone who doesn’t hang out at tech sites, which is a vast majority of people, and some who do.
Me probably, it will take a few years before the software makes the big transition. Now if Adobe would announce compatibility at full speed then i would maybe rethink that. It's mainly a choice between the option of running Windows and running iPad software the next 5 years.
