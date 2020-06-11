Guides
Adobe Launches 'Photoshop Camera' App on iPhone With Over 80 Custom Filters and 'Insta-Worthy' Lenses

by

Following eight months of beta testing, Adobe today made its free Photoshop Camera app available to all iPhone users.


Like many other third-party camera apps, Photoshop Camera revolves around adding filters and effects to your photos, before or after taking the shot. There are over 80 custom filters and effects to choose from at launch, along with custom-designed lenses inspired by artists and influencers like singer Billie Eilish.

Artificial intelligence plays a key role in Photoshop Camera. When taking photos, the app can make automatic improvements to attributes such as lighting and focus. And for group selfies, the app recognizes where each subject is positioned to eliminate distortion.

Photoshop Camera is primarily targeted at mobile-first Instagram users, competing with the likes of Snapchat, Facetune, and Instagram itself.

The app is now available on the App Store.

Avatar
maflynn
23 hours ago at 08:13 am


Why do iPhone image editing apps have to be so juvenile and limited?

Because those apps are intended for the youth, and not professional photographers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
AMTYVLE
23 hours ago at 07:51 am


There's a few good reasons to swallow a monthly Adobe subscription fee and accept their typical bloatware (I dread to think how many GB this app and updates will take up), but access to "creative" photo filters to make your Instagram posts even cheesier really isn't one of them.

I just downloaded this app. It takes up 193.5 MB on my iPhone XS Max. No subscription fee. This is a free app.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
now i see it
23 hours ago at 08:08 am
Filters are old news and just about every photo app has its fair share. It's doubtful anyone uses them except to try them out (then toss the image in the trash)

Why do iPhone image editing apps have to be so juvenile and limited?
Back in the 90s, (yeah a long time ago) Photoshop 4.0 could run just fine with 64 MB of ram on a 160mhz single core processor. Professional image editors who made a living with photo editing, used 200mhz machines with 128MB of ram to make Hollywood movie posters.

But here we are 25 years later with pocket computers (iPhone) that are more than 10X more powerful than those old machines --- and we get filter pack apps or extremely limited photo editing apps from other vendors.

Mind boggling
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
incoherent_1
23 hours ago at 08:41 am
This app will be all the rage 8 years ago.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
FSMBP
23 hours ago at 08:31 am
Was willing to give it a try but you need to sign-in with an account to use the app (Facebook, Sign in with Apple etc). It's like, just let me use the camera!

So I deleted it.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
pers0n
23 hours ago at 08:30 am
I'm guessing Adobe started building this in 2016 or 17 and are now just launching it. :D
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:02 am PDT by
WWDC is shaping up to see some significant Mac news, starting with word earlier today that Apple will be beginning its shift to its own Arm-based processors, and now leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that Apple will be introducing a redesigned iMac at the event. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style iMac According to Dickson, the new iMac will have "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels...
Read Full Article386 comments

iPhone 12 Production Expected to Begin in July

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:44 am PDT by
Apple will complete the second phase of its "EVT" or "Engineering Validation and Testing" stage for its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup at the end of June and begin production of the models in July, according to a paywalled DigiTimes report. The wording of the report suggests that all iPhone 12 models will enter production next month, but it is unclear if that will result in all models launching...
Read Full Article53 comments

Five iOS Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 9, 2020 2:06 pm PDT by
On our YouTube channel, we have an ongoing video series designed to highlight new, interesting, and useful iOS apps that we think are worth downloading and checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There are so many apps in the iOS App Store that it can be difficult to find new apps to download, plus it's easy to overlook great apps that are a bit older. This...
Read Full Article29 comments

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.5 After Releasing iOS 13.5.1 With Jailbreak Patch

Monday June 8, 2020 3:10 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 13.5.1 on June 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.5, which means downgrading to that version of iOS is no longer possible. iOS 13.5.1 included a fix for the vulnerability that enabled the unc0ver jailbreaking tool that was released on May 24. The unc0ver jailbreak was compatible with all versions of iOS up to iOS 13.5, but since it has been patched in iOS...
Read Full Article54 comments

Apple Expected to Announce Arm-Based Mac Plans at WWDC, Transition Away From Intel to Begin in 2021

Tuesday June 9, 2020 4:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce its upcoming shift to Arm-based Macs at its virtual WWDC event later this month, giving developers several months to prepare for the transition, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims that the first Arm-based Macs will be released in 2021, adding that Apple plans to eventually transition its entire lineup of Mac notebooks and desktops to the...
Read Full Article681 comments

Apple Registers Nine Unreleased iPhones and New Mac in Eurasian Database

Thursday June 11, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Apple has registered nine unreleased iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, according to listings uncovered by MySmartPrice and confirmed by MacRumors. The new and unannounced iPhones use the previously unknown model identifiers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411. Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an...
Read Full Article65 comments

27-Inch iMac Continues to See Extended Shipping Estimates Ahead of Rumored WWDC Update

Wednesday June 10, 2020 9:20 am PDT by
With WWDC less than two weeks away, a number of MacRumors readers have noticed that shipping estimates for Apple's stock 27-inch iMac configurations are now listed as after the June 22 WWDC kickoff, leading some to believe that this is evidence of an iMac update coming at the keynote. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style ‌iMac‌ While there are indeed rumors of an imminent significant update for ...
Read Full Article121 comments

Apple to Launch In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada Next Week

Tuesday June 9, 2020 12:50 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a Mac trade-in program at its retail stores in the United States and Canada next week, reports Bloomberg. The new program, which kicks off on June 15 in the United States and June 18 in Canada, will allow customers to exchange a Mac for credit that can be put on a gift card or used to cut the cost of a new computer. Apple has long allowed Mac trade-ins on its...
Read Full Article97 comments

Apple Becomes First U.S. Company to Hit $1.5 Trillion in Market Value

Wednesday June 10, 2020 8:35 am PDT by
After a strong performance yesterday that pushed Apple's stock price to another record high, shares are up over two percent again today. With today's boost, Apple's market capitalization has surpassed $1.5 trillion, making it the first U.S. company to reach that mark. Market capitalization is simply the share price multiplied by the number of outstanding shares of the company's stock,...
Read Full Article79 comments

Apple Webpage Promotes Unique Benefits of iPhone and Apple Watch Integration

Tuesday June 9, 2020 1:46 am PDT by
Apple has launched a new webpage showcasing the tight integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. "Add them together. Multiply their power," reads the minisite, which highlights the benefits that come with using the two devices in tandem. Get directions on iPhone and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month,...
Read Full Article28 comments