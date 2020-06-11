Adobe Launches 'Photoshop Camera' App on iPhone With Over 80 Custom Filters and 'Insta-Worthy' Lenses
Following eight months of beta testing, Adobe today made its free Photoshop Camera app available to all iPhone users.
Like many other third-party camera apps, Photoshop Camera revolves around adding filters and effects to your photos, before or after taking the shot. There are over 80 custom filters and effects to choose from at launch, along with custom-designed lenses inspired by artists and influencers like singer Billie Eilish.
Artificial intelligence plays a key role in Photoshop Camera. When taking photos, the app can make automatic improvements to attributes such as lighting and focus. And for group selfies, the app recognizes where each subject is positioned to eliminate distortion.
Photoshop Camera is primarily targeted at mobile-first Instagram users, competing with the likes of Snapchat, Facetune, and Instagram itself.
The app is now available on the App Store.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Because those apps are intended for the youth, and not professional photographers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Why do iPhone image editing apps have to be so juvenile and limited?
I just downloaded this app. It takes up 193.5 MB on my iPhone XS Max. No subscription fee. This is a free app.
There's a few good reasons to swallow a monthly Adobe subscription fee and accept their typical bloatware (I dread to think how many GB this app and updates will take up), but access to "creative" photo filters to make your Instagram posts even cheesier really isn't one of them.
Why do iPhone image editing apps have to be so juvenile and limited?
Back in the 90s, (yeah a long time ago) Photoshop 4.0 could run just fine with 64 MB of ram on a 160mhz single core processor. Professional image editors who made a living with photo editing, used 200mhz machines with 128MB of ram to make Hollywood movie posters.
But here we are 25 years later with pocket computers (iPhone) that are more than 10X more powerful than those old machines --- and we get filter pack apps or extremely limited photo editing apps from other vendors.
Mind boggling
So I deleted it.