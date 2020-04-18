MacRumors
All >
Guides
Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2020
April 24, Order Now

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online

Saturday April 18, 2020 9:11 am PDT by Hartley Charlton

The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online.

Seven videos from two ‌iPad Pro‌ users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌.

The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos by the same user have given a look at the USB-C port on the hinge of the Magic Keyboard, which is used for passthrough charging, as well as the brightness of the backlit keys.

There have since been four videos in English by YouTube user MrExitStrategy, covering many of the new key features. The first of these shows the hinge system of the case, which provides a "floating" cantilevered design for smooth viewing angle adjustments of up to 130 degrees.

There is also a look at the preferences pane of the Magic Keyboard in the Settings app, revealing that the keyboard backlighting brightness may be changed manually or automatically adjusted based on ambient lighting conditions.

The most recent video offers a more detailed comparison of the Magic Keyboard with the Smart Folio Keyboard, and walks through some of the new trackpad gestures in iPadOS 13.4. This video suggests that the trackpad uses a mechanical click rather than haptic feedback. The cantilevered design is tested for stability, including for use with Apple Pencil.

Earlier this week, the Magic Keyboard became available for order online alongside the new iPhone SE, and most deliveries are expected to begin arriving next week.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: Magic Keyboard
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
pshifrin
22 hours ago at 11:04 am


Yeah, and also stop saying "humm" in every phrase!

I’ll give the guy a break. He’s doesnt appear to be a professional on camera personality, just happens to be the first random person to be lucky enough to receive the keyboard and help answer MR questions.

I was once interviewed on the today show as “evacuated tourist in Hawaii during the Japanese Tsunami” and the amount of ummms haunt me to this day. I’m not an on camera personality either!
Score: 36 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MrExitStrategy
22 hours ago at 10:51 am
Just answering some of the questions I got based on the previous videos:

Q&A’s on iPad Pro Magic Keyboard - Part 1
[MEDIA=youtube]j2ndl1FMQ2A[/MEDIA]
Score: 33 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Born2Run
1 day ago at 09:30 am
Does anyone else get annoyed by videos where they hold the camera and try to do everything one-handed! I usually have to stop watching as soon as someone tries to attempt something one-handed and it makes it look so awkward!
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mobileadam
21 hours ago at 12:20 pm
The guy is posting videos since we all asked for extra info and examples. I for one am really grateful that during lockdown I get to see what Apple have failed to show. I do not care about whether his desk is tidy or if he has camera shake. He is just helping us all out.

I’m really looking forward to it arriving now.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mi7chy
23 hours ago at 09:36 am
RIP Microsoft Surface
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
yegon
23 hours ago at 10:03 am


I think the original Smart Folio Keyboard for last year's iPad Pros are superior in the sense of balancing utility with portability. The whole assembly is very thin and lightweight, yet key travel is quite good. Last year's version can also fold COMPLETELY 360° to the backside, so there's no need to remove the case to simply use it as a tablet. I suppose Apple did a good job considering the additional functionality, but to me, that's WAY TOO MUCH COMPROMISE just for a trackpad, because that's ALL this adds (in addition to weight!).
[automerge]1587228936[/automerge]

Exactly!

Personally, I think it adds way more than just the trackpad.

Backlit keys (which I’m not that fussed about, but nice addition), variable angles, better typing experience (subjective, but I’d hazard the vast majority would agree - although I quite like the ASK keys), pass though power.

If none of these matter to you, I understand, but they are additions beyond a trackpad.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article230 comments

Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year

Thursday April 16, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Read Full Article87 comments

New iPhone SE Ad Shows Oddly Satisfying Task of Peeling Off the Protective Film

Friday April 17, 2020 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement. Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device: Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its ...
Read Full Article88 comments

First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online

Saturday April 18, 2020 9:11 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
Read Full Article279 comments

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Discontinued

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after announcing the second-generation iPhone SE. The second-generation iPhone SE is essentially an upgraded iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. As of now, there is no Plus-sized version of the new iPhone SE, so there is no direct replacement for the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus,...
Read Full Article88 comments

Apple Announces New iPhone SE With 4.7-Inch Display, A13 Chip, and Touch ID, Starts at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:02 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, up to 256GB of storage, and more. The new iPhone SE sports a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Portrait mode support. With a glass-backed design like the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE is also capable of Qi-certified wireless charging. The new iPhone SE comes in ...
Read Full Article843 comments

New iPhone SE Supports Haptic Touch, With 3D Touch Now Officially Eliminated From Apple's iPhone Lineup

Wednesday April 15, 2020 10:58 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new iPhone SE, like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, features support for Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, which means that 3D Touch has officially been eliminated from Apple's iPhone lineup as the now-discontinued iPhone 8 was the last iPhone Apple sold that supported 3D Touch. Apple first removed 3D Touch from the iPhone XR in 2018, replacing it with Haptic Touch. The ...
Read Full Article115 comments

12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Possibly 'Delayed' Until Early 2021

Thursday April 16, 2020 7:01 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The launch of a new high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display may be "delayed" until early 2021 due to the device's "complex panel design," analyst Jeff Pu said today in an investor note with Chinese research firm GF Securities. Back in December, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was developing up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip for release...
Read Full Article90 comments

Apple Adds More HomeKit-Enabled Accessories and iPhone 11 Pro Bike Mount Kit to Online Store

Thursday April 16, 2020 9:30 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week added a new selection of products to its online store, including the First Alert Onelink smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, a bike mount kit for the iPhone 11 Pro, and two Eve smart home accessories. Available in battery powered or hardwired versions for $119.95, the Onelink is a HomeKit-compatible alarm that rings an 85 dB siren and pushes a notification to your iPhone or other...
Read Full Article17 comments

Shop the Best iPhone SE Pre-Order Deals From T-Mobile, Walmart, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 6:23 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple on Wednesday announced the new second-generation iPhone SE, which includes a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, and up to 256GB of storage. This new device adopts the name of the previous 2016 iPhone SE, but updates it with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and improved internals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article29 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Rich on Turnips – The TouchArcade Show #442
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Castle of White Night’
Classic Mobile RPG ‘Aralon: Sword and Shadow’ Now Part of GameClub
‘Fancade’ is an Ambitious Project from the Creator of ‘Mekorama’ that Lets You Create and Share Your Own Games
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘A Fold Apart’, ‘Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope’, and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘Picross S’ and More
‘A Fold Apart’ and ‘Beyond Blue’ Are Available Now on Apple Arcade
The New ‘Steam Link’ Adds Support for Keyboard and Mouse Functionality, Music Playback While Streaming, and More on iOS
Unique Puzzler ‘Persephone’ Receives Final Content Update, Now Features More than 100 Levels
YouTube
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple Releases 2020 iPhone SE Starting at $399!
iPhone 11 Pro: 6 Months Later & iPhone 12 Wishlist!
iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets, iPhone SE 2 & iPhone 12 Leaks, New Emojis Delayed, & More…
iPad & iPhone Apps to Keep You Entertained at Home!
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]