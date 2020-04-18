First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online.
Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.
The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos by the same user have given a look at the USB-C port on the hinge of the Magic Keyboard, which is used for passthrough charging, as well as the brightness of the backlit keys.
There have since been four videos in English by YouTube user MrExitStrategy, covering many of the new key features. The first of these shows the hinge system of the case, which provides a "floating" cantilevered design for smooth viewing angle adjustments of up to 130 degrees.
There is also a look at the preferences pane of the Magic Keyboard in the Settings app, revealing that the keyboard backlighting brightness may be changed manually or automatically adjusted based on ambient lighting conditions.
The most recent video offers a more detailed comparison of the Magic Keyboard with the Smart Folio Keyboard, and walks through some of the new trackpad gestures in iPadOS 13.4. This video suggests that the trackpad uses a mechanical click rather than haptic feedback. The cantilevered design is tested for stability, including for use with Apple Pencil.
Earlier this week, the Magic Keyboard became available for order online alongside the new iPhone SE, and most deliveries are expected to begin arriving next week.
I’ll give the guy a break. He’s doesnt appear to be a professional on camera personality, just happens to be the first random person to be lucky enough to receive the keyboard and help answer MR questions.
Yeah, and also stop saying "humm" in every phrase!
I was once interviewed on the today show as “evacuated tourist in Hawaii during the Japanese Tsunami” and the amount of ummms haunt me to this day. I’m not an on camera personality either!
Q&A’s on iPad Pro Magic Keyboard - Part 1
I’m really looking forward to it arriving now.
Personally, I think it adds way more than just the trackpad.
I think the original Smart Folio Keyboard for last year's iPad Pros are superior in the sense of balancing utility with portability. The whole assembly is very thin and lightweight, yet key travel is quite good. Last year's version can also fold COMPLETELY 360° to the backside, so there's no need to remove the case to simply use it as a tablet. I suppose Apple did a good job considering the additional functionality, but to me, that's WAY TOO MUCH COMPROMISE just for a trackpad, because that's ALL this adds (in addition to weight!).
Exactly!
Backlit keys (which I’m not that fussed about, but nice addition), variable angles, better typing experience (subjective, but I’d hazard the vast majority would agree - although I quite like the ASK keys), pass though power.
If none of these matter to you, I understand, but they are additions beyond a trackpad.