Seemingly Unreleased Version of Logic Pro X With Live Loops Appears on Apple's Education Site [Updated]
Update: Apple has replaced the Logic Pro X image with an older version. Original story follows.
A seemingly unreleased version of Logic Pro X has appeared on Apple's education site, as spotted by a Reddit user.
The image from Apple's education products page shows a 16-inch MacBook Pro running Logic Pro X, but with a familiar interface that looks extremely similar to GarageBand's Live Loops sessions on iOS. Since Logic Pro X does not currently contain this feature, an update with GarageBand-style Live Loops sessions may be planned.
At present, the only way to use Live Loops in Logic Pro X, albeit with substantially less functionality, is to share a Live Loops project from GarageBand for iOS. Live Loops was added to GarageBand for iOS in January 2016, as a new feature for creating music by tapping cells and columns in a grid to trigger different looped instruments and samples. Live Loops includes a library of Apple-designed loop templates in multiple genres, including EDM, Hip Hop, Dubstep and Rock, or you can create your own. Since then, Apple has introduced downloadable Sound Packs to expand the Live Loops sound library.
Logic Pro X was last updated three months ago with version 10.4.8, which included minor bug fixes. Apple tends to update Logic Pro X around every three months, which gives further credibility to the likelihood of an impending update.
Earlier this week, Apple began offering 90-day free trials of Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X.
This is probably a crossover test app for the new ARM-based macs which are being tested. Apple will want to make sure that its key apps (FCP, Logic etc) can run on the ARM-based macs. It also brings the possibility of running these apps on higher end ipads (now with better mouse and touchpad functionality). some of the functionality in the ios-only apps can be more easily ported to the ARM-based mac platform.
How on earth did you read "ARM" into a story about a prematurely released screenshot showing a pro app?
Logic Pro X on the iPad please!
And Final Cut Pro X too please, thank you!
Kind of a harsh reply... it was only a speculation that actually is not so improbable.
I'll concede harsh, but yes, it's quite improbable. It's a feature added to Logic Pro X; that's it. If they want to test running Logic on ARM, they don't need this feature. They just need to compile the existing app on ARM. There is absolutely nothing that connects the two.
I just hope they implement midi for triggering of loops this time. Something that I hope they port to garage band on the iPad as well.
The touchpad's at the bottom look a little strange though .. how are you meant to use them on the desktop unless it utilises the iPad as a controller maybe ?