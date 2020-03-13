MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 6-in-1 USB-C BoltHub for iPad Pro From Baseus

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Apple accessory maker Baseus to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a BoltHub 6-in-1 USB-C Hub designed for the iPad Pro, which is designed to add useful port options to Apple's USB-C tablets.



The BoltHub, available for $43, plugs into the USB-C port of the 11 or 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, adding a 4K HDMI port, a 5Gb/s USB 3.0 port, an SD card reader slot, a micro SD card reader slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C power delivery port.



According to Baseus, the BoltHub can be used for mirroring and extending the ‌iPad Pro‌'s display, transferring photos, videos, and data, listening to music, charging, connecting to a keyboard, and connecting to a thumb drive to view files.



The hub is constructed from aluminum and has been designed to match Apple's ‌iPad Pro‌ models. It fits over the USB-C hub and the right corner of the iPad, adding little bulk.



Though designed for the ‌iPad Pro‌, the BoltHub is also compatible with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models manufactured since 2016, along with some Samsung smartphones and other USB-C devices.



We have seven of the BoltHub 6-in-1 USB-C Hubs to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (March 13) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 20. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 20 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.