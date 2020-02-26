Apple Developing Over-the-Air Recovery Feature for iOS Based on Code in iOS 13.4

Wednesday February 26, 2020 11:30 am PST by Juli Clover
Code in the iOS 13.4 beta released this morning suggests that Apple is developing an over-the-air recovery feature designed for the iPhone and the iPad.


There are references to a hidden "OS Recovery" option in the update found by 9to5Mac, which appears to provide a way to restore an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Apple Watch, or HomePod without the need to connect to a computer.

Right now, if you have a malfunctioning ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, a Mac or PC needs to be used to restore the firmware, which is inconvenient as some people no longer even use computers and Apple has made efforts to remove the need to operate iOS devices with computers.

Devices like the ‌Apple Watch‌ and ‌HomePod‌ don't even have options to restore the software because there are no connectors, a problem that the OS Recovery feature could solve. There is a similar macOS Internet Recovery option that has been available for some time, allowing Macs to be restored with software downloaded over the internet.

It appears the feature will allow for a restore to be conducted over-the-air or by connecting a device to another ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ using a USB connection.

Avatar
JPack
21 hours ago at 11:31 am
Port-less iPhone in 2021, here we go.
Rating: 38 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
20 hours ago at 12:37 pm
UK: No more Lightning plug. There needs to a standard.
Apple: Okay. No plug.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
will_is_here
21 hours ago at 11:33 am
Port-less iPhone: Calling it.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
20 hours ago at 12:29 pm
A portless phone would suck; wireless charging is only 60% efficient. That means you just lost 40% of the capacity of your powerbank right there.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Bornee35
21 hours ago at 11:32 am


Port-less iPhone in 2021, here we go.

Yep! This is the major feature they needed to make it happen
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
19 hours ago at 12:48 pm


Having had an Apple Watch that had a ! Show on the screen after a failed update, and have to be sent off to depot to be repaired, this is worrying. The inability to do a DFU restore are home which would have taken 30 minutes meant I was without a device for 3 days.

Luckily it was only my watch, but if it was my phone or iPad it would be inexcusable.

This literally would fix this.
Apple Watch update failed? Boot into recovery mode and reinstall latest available software.
My guess is because of the disastrous watchOS 6 beta bricking, and the disastrous HomePod 13.2 update
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
elvisimprsntr
16 hours ago at 04:41 pm
I wonder if a port-less device is Apples answer to a GreyKey.



Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BvizioN
20 hours ago at 11:52 am


Port-less iPhone in 2021, here we go.


i was just about to say that.
Take that EU Bureaucrats ?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Kyle4
19 hours ago at 01:26 pm
Unless Apple has some secret wireless charging solution that’d be like Wi-fi, I’d never buy a portless iPhone. Being able to charge the phone and use it at the same time (or move around with it while charging) is a core tenet of owning a phone.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
21 hours ago at 11:33 am
Wonder how you tell it what network to use. I guess you still need to use some functioning device to control the non-functioning device and tell it to restore?
[automerge]1582745656[/automerge]


If you still need to connect it with a cable, then how is this Over the Air?


The original report says you CAN connect with a cable, not that you NEED to.
Rating: 3 Votes

