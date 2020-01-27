In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Teases 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ in April
Here's a little story they're about to tell…Coming April 24 to Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze."Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience that focuses on the history and the legacy of the group and its personal story. It's based on the "Beastie Boys Book," published in October 2018, and will feature Horovitz and Diamond discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.
The film will be available in IMAX theaters in a limited release on April 3 before launching on Apple TV+ on April 24. You can learn more about the "Beastie Boys Story" on the Apple TV app: http://apple.co/_beastieboysstory.
The release of the documentary comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of "Ill Communication," the band's fourth album. Spike Jonze originally directed the music video for the hit song "Sabotage."
You’re tripping.
I like the fact that the Beastie Boys were Vegan and Vegetarian. But as a person who wants to listen to clean and not sinful dirty Rap music cause I believe in God I was never a BIG fan. The very first album back in the 80's was fun to dance to and clean but somewhere along the way the music got dirty. The sugar hill gang of the 1970's was always tasteful clean RAP to me
Unrelated humblebrag about believing in God aside.... the Beasties started out as the usual misanthropic/misogynistic fair of the day.
“Girls” indicated that women were objects to have sex with & have clean your room and do your laundry. “Fight for your right” all but condoned violence against your neighbors that didn’t want to listen to partying all night.
Not “evil” music by any means- but definitely not espoused of any Christian values either.
Their apology song came many years later: “I want to say to all the wives, and the sisters and the friends... we offer our love & respect to the end”. “Takes time to build” was about the unity of people after the 9/11 attacks, etc.
I’d say everything they did LATER in their career probably fits in a lot better with your “clean & not sinful” rule.
Think you got it precisely backwards there, bud.
Umm, y'all know that this will be another SUDDENLY CANCELLED AppleTV show, right? It's quite likely that rumors and revelations of groping, misogyny, sexual harassment or assault, homophobic language, racist or violent language (especially on rap songs), and so many other anti-family-values things will pressure Apple to pull the plug on this.
They are a 1980s rap group. Their "culture" and "values" are anathema to Apple's white-washed family-values.
WTF are on about with this narrative? Morning Show, See, Truth Be Told, Dickinson and Servant all have adult narratives with mature themes (violence, suicide, coarse language etc). That's close to 75% of what's on Apple TV+
