On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Urges Firefox Users to Install Update Amid Active Attack
Mozilla released Firefox 72.0.1 on Wednesday to address a security issue that allows malicious entities to run unauthorized code on a target computer through a webpage, letting them take control of an affected system. From Mozilla:
Incorrect alias information in IonMonkey JIT compiler for setting array elements could lead to a type confusion. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.As the above quote states, there are known targeted attacks exploiting this flaw, which means it's important for all Firefox users to upgrade, including enterprise users.
The vulnerability was first discovered by Chinese company Qihoo 360 two days after the release of Firefox 72, but there is no word on how long the bug has been exploited nor who used the vulnerability or who might have been targeted. This is the third zero-day vulnerability that Mozilla has addressed within the last year, with the company patching two other major vulnerabilities in June 2019.
MacRumors readers who use Firefox for Mac but have not installed the latest version should make sure to do so. The latest version of Firefox can be downloaded from the Mozilla website or through the update function within Firefox itself.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
see, told ya to stick with chrome! with chrome, only google can steal your stuff, nobody else.
Chrome becomes more and more like the old Internet Explorer every day. The browser for people who aren't "tech savvy" and don't know computers.
Opposite
I only have Firefox for the rare website that doesn't work under Safari.
I like the Brave Browser.....
I heard rumors that Apple's going to take over the developers (Brave Software, Inc.) and rename the browser to "Courage" ;)
Incorrect alias information in IonMonkey JIT compiler for setting array elements could lead to a type confusion.
I hate it when that happens!
Firefox started out as a lean, mean browser, but became very bloated and slow over the years, feeling less and less "native" on macOS. Then they had a course correction and it finally feels like it belongs on macOS again. Chrome has always been a close cousin to Safari.
I've also used Opera, Brave and Vivaldi, but I keep coming back to Safari as my primary go-to browser. I just prefer its "look and feel" slightly better than the others. It feels the most "at-home" browser to me. But I do use other browsers for different purposes. macOS Keychain integration is a huge factor for me for choosing Safari.
[ Read All Comments ]