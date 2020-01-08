On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Announces iPhone 11 Night Mode Photo Challenge
iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models turn on Night Mode automatically when the camera detects low-light situations. A crescent moon icon at the top of the display turns yellow when the feature is active.
Apple will accept submissions from today through January 29. A panel of 10 judges will evaluate submissions and reveal five winning photos on March 4. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and Apple employees are not eligible. Apple has shared a PDF with full rules and eligibility details.
Apple says photos are allowed to be edited with Apple's Photos app or third-party apps and software. If edited, you must state what apps or filters you used in the image caption or comment. Any photo shot with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max in Night Mode since September 20 qualifies.
The winning photos will be shared on Apple's website and on its Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, and Weibo pages. They may also appear in ads and on billboards, at Apple Stores, or in a third-party photo exhibition. Apple says it will pay a licensing fee to the winning photographers for use of such photos in its marketing.
To participate in the challenge, share your Night Mode photos on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge#. Apple says to note which iPhone model you used to capture your image in the caption.
High-resolution photos can also be emailed to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format "firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel."
Apple ran a similar Shot on iPhone photo challenge last January.
Ugh, where's the delete button on this post? Apple doesn't owe you anything...
ugh, the richest company on the planet can't afford to pay $10k to winners for their photos? That they will later use for marketing? Really?
That was the problem last year, and people were rightfully outraged.
They do if you've bought their products and they then use your own creation as advertising (yes, even if you direct them to it.)
At least they offered a reward this year, unlike last time...
Cameras have now become _that_ good! Truly amazing the power that we hold in our pockets!
Definitely a chicken/egg problem. Less people buy cameras ever year, so there’s less investment into it, while everyone buys phones, and when they buy a new phone it’s almost always for the better camera. Sony/Fuji/Nikon/Canon feel like Apple and Samsung will eat their lunch anyway, so even if they ship an awesome camera hardware wise, why bother improving the software. Case in point, the menu systems and touch interfaces (or lack thereof) for almost all these brands. Can you imagine how much better the A7Riv could be if Apple’s image processing team could get ahold of that 61MP sensor and could work directly with the team making the optics?! Holy cow
I think the most amazing thing about Night Mode and what Apple has done with the iPhone 11 is how the phone processes the images. Most of the quality we see is done between the sensor and the processor.
Imagine if camera makers put this kind of effort in their image processing (not that it's bad, just that they have much better sensors and lenses to work with). Remember, we're still talking about a sensor smaller than a fingernail.
