On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online
First spotted by mobile leaker Ice Universe, the images depict a clamshell-like device reminiscent of a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone, making it small enough to easily fit into a pocket. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout.
Bloomberg first reported in March that Samsung plans on releasing two additional folding smartphone models to succeed the Galaxy Fold. One was described as a clamshell-like device that folds from top to bottom, like the one shown in the images. Another, high-end folding smartphone is also reportedly in the works.
Samsung actually shared concept images of its clamshell device in October, and these images do bear a resemblance to them. Samsung offered no details at the time on when it planned to bring the handset to market, but earlier this month Bloomberg reported that the Galaxy Fold clamshell device would be launched in February alongside the Galaxy S11.
Here's where some of the details don't add up though. Bloomberg's latest report claimed the Galaxy Fold successor will get the same five-camera setup that's coming to the Galaxy S11, but the device in these leaked images appears to have only two cameras. It could be that Samsung decided having a giant photographic arsenal strapped onto the back of a flip phone wasn't a good look, but we'll just have to wait and see.
The new clamshell-like Galaxy Fold is expected to be more affordable than its book-style predecessor, which costs $1,980 in the U.S. Last month, Motorola announced the resurrection of its Razr brand in the form of a similar-looking vertically folding Android phone. The new mid-range Razr will cost $1,499 when it's released in January, so it'll be interesting to see if Samsung is willing or able to keep the price down on its next flagship foldable.
There are no rumors suggesting that Apple has plans to release a foldable smartphone in the near future, but Apple is undoubtedly looking into foldable devices given that its major competitors are coming out with them. In the past, Apple has patented some foldable display technology, and a rumor earlier this year suggested Samsung has provided folding display samples to Apple.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
This is so naive. Meanwhile at Samsung, they're selling you the prototypes for devices they haven't figured out how to make yet. And you're busy hating the company that sells working products...
Meanwhile at Apple...
Meanwhile at Apple...
Pretty sure it’s all Tim Apple’s fault. He’s a beancounter who only cares about $$$$. Steve would never allow it, he’s spinning as we speak. Apple’s truly lost its way, and can’t innovate anymore. They spent all their money on the spaceship. It’s gonna cost £5,000!
Clamshell makes sense, it's the most reasonable and sensible phone style. A shame Samsung keeps beating Apple to the punch these days.
Or maybe it’s Jony Ive’s fault, because he wants everything thinnnnner—and folding it doubles the thickness... do’h! And he’s fat. And I hate the way he talks. And spells his name.
/s
I will never understand why would anyone like to make a folding phone today.
This whole folding thing is a desperate attempt to find something new and exciting for the hell of it, isn’t it? who asked for this really
I don’t understand this reaction. When Apple announced the TouchBar, I understood why people saw it as something useless that didn’t need to exist. It’s use case wasn’t overtly obvious, to the point where people really had to strain and come up with ways to take advantage of it. For example, they had to use special software like BetterTouchTool to alter it beyond factory capabilities. And even then, most people (myself included) didn’t find it more useful than just regular old function keys.
Still not convinced foldable are really a good idea (they seem to be a solution to an non existent problem), but this one is much more useful than the first Fold joke, in my opinion.
Point being, I understood that it felt useless and most people didn’t like it. With Foldables, I can of course understand if people don’t personally like it, but I can’t for the life of me understand how some people don’t understand the purpose behind Foldables. Because unlike the TouchBar, their purpose is obvious.
[LIST=1]
* Large Foldables like the Galaxy Fold are meant to be iPad minis that can fit in people’s pockets. I’m unsure why people see the number “6.5 inches” and think that the Max sized iPhones are even close to the size of an iPad mini, but rest assured: they’re not.
* Small Foldables like the Motorola Razr are meant to be regular, large format phone that don’t feel huge in people’s pockets. Can you honestly not remember the last time your phone irritated you while seated? At all?
I understand that not everyone wants either of these capabilities, and that’s fine. I don’t understand how people pretend that they’re so complicated that they can’t possibly comprehend them.
I still don’t think the materials are durable enough to last many fold/unfold cycles and stress on that part of the screen.
Agreed. Think about how many times a day you lock and unlock your iPhone. Now imagine physically folding a device that many times!
Clamshell makes sense, it's the most reasonable and sensible phone style. A shame Samsung keeps beating Apple to the punch these days.
You mean...like the phone that you can't touch with your FINGERNAIL and costs $2300? That punch? No thanks.
[ Read All Comments ]